The Late Late Show host James Corden also parodied "We Don't Talk About Bruno" with a Jada Pinkett Smith-inspired twist in his Oscars recap

James Corden Says Will Smith 'Can't Take a Joke,' Praises Chris Rock for 'Keeping the Show Moving'

James Corden is sharing his take on the most viral moment from the 2022 Academy Awards.

While hosting The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday, Corden, 43, shouted out Chris Rock for keeping his cool when Will Smith slapped him across the face onstage after the 57-year-old comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Joking about what went down, Corden began, "I mean, the whole incident threw me off in a huge way, also completely ruined my chances in the Oscar pool. I had Dame Judi Dench smacking Woody Harrelson."

Cutting the comedy, he continued, "Seriously though, I applaud Chris Rock for recovering, keeping the show moving. It was an incredibly dignified response.

"I'll say this, Will Smith can't take a joke, Chris Rock can take a punch," the Carpool Karaoke host said. "A steel jaw. Unbelievable!"

And The "What Just Happened" Oscar Goes To... Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

In a scripted segment on the late-night show, Corden met with his producers to map out what Monday's episode would look like. During the spot, the host disagreed with his team on how they'd recap the Oscars and Smith smacking Rock.

"James, we have to at least acknowledge [the incident]," one producer began, before Corden interjected by bursting into song.

"We don't talk about Jada, no, no, no," he sang, parodying the tune "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto (which won for Best Animated Film) with a crew of dancers behind him.

Touching on other can't-miss moments from the 94th Academy Awards — from Beyoncé's epic performance to Timothée Chalamet showing some skin — the comedian joked that "nothing could ever kill this vibe" but now, "We don't talk about Jada, no, no, no."

will smith Chris Rock and Will Smith | Credit: Robyn Beck/getty

Smith has since publicly apologized to Rock for the altercation on stage Sunday evening. The King Richard star wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram Monday, admitting that he was wrong for striking out at Rock while he introduced Best Documentary.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith began.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he continued, which was the first time the Oscar winner directly apologized to the man he hit. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Rock has not yet spoken out since the incident. He declined to press charges, and reps for the comedian have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.