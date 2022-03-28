"My Dads Speech Made Me Cry," Jaden Smith wrote after his dad Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards, where he smacked Chris Rock onstage earlier in the night

Jaden Smith Tweets 'That's How We Do It' After Dad Will Smith's Oscar Win and Chris Rock Smack

Jaden Smith has chimed in after an eventful night for his parents at the 94th Academy Awards.

Following father Will Smith's heated exchange with Chris Rock, in which he smacked the comedian onstage before winning Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, Jaden seemingly showed support for his dad on Twitter.

"And That's How We Do It," he wrote Sunday night, soon after the broadcast ended. In another tweet, Jaden shared a photo of himself wearing sunglasses in the backseat of a car, writing: "My Dads Speech Made Me Cry."

The debacle at Sunday's awards show unraveled after Rock made light of Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which she recently opened up about as a result of her years-long struggle with alopecia. "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," he joked.

Will, 53, then walked onto the stage and smacked Rock in the face, leaving the audience and live viewers around the world stunned. "Oh wow," said a seemingly taken-aback Rock as Will made his way back to his seat. "Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me."

"Keep my wife's name out your f—ing mouth!" Will yelled up to the stage at Rock after taking his seat again.

"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," said Rock — to which Will replied once again, "Keep my wife's name out your f—ing mouth!"

"I'm going to, okay?" Rock replied, before going on to say, "That was the ... greatest night in the history of television" and presenting the award.

Will later acknowledged the moment in his acceptance speech after winning Best Actor for his performance as Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams in King Richard, although he omitted Rock from his apology.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said.

The actor, who was previously nominated for Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness, then joked, "Art imitates life: I look like the crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

He later added, "Being able to love and care for my mother and my family, my wife ... Thank you for this honor. Thank you for this moment. ... I hope the Academy invites me back."