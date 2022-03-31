New Video Shows More of Jada Pinkett Smith's Reaction to Chris Rock Cracking Joke After Oscars Slap
Newly surfaced video footage is giving a closer look at Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction after her husband Will Smith's incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.
The clip, shared by TikTok user @305hoodhero early Thursday morning, shows the aftermath of the moment Will, 53, slapped Rock, 57, onstage at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre Sunday evening, after the comedian made a gag about Jada's shaved head.
During the show, Rock compared the 50-year-old actress' appearance to that of Demi Moore in G.I. Jane. Jada, who recently opened up about living with alopecia, was visibly unamused, rolling her eyes from her seat. Seconds later, Will walked onstage and approached Rock, smacking him in front of the audience and millions watching the telecast at home.
In the newly released footage, taken from behind the Smiths' table, Will returns to his seat as Rock addresses the audience following the slap, saying, "Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me." Jada, 50, seems to laugh at the line. Once back at his table, Will shouts to a stunned Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth."
Jada is seen sitting with her back straight as Rock replies, "Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," and Will repeats, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth!" The actress keeps the same posture as Rock tells Will, "I'm going to, okay?", and Jada seems to chuckle when Rock finishes with, "That was the ... greatest night in the history of television."
When Will won Best Actor later in the ceremony, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but didn't mention Rock by name. In his tearful speech, he spoke about acting out of love and protection, saying, "Love makes you do crazy things."
Will went on to publicly apologize to Rock on social media the following day. Meanwhile, Jada posted a message on her Instagram Tuesday that read, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."
Rock has so far declined to press charges but addressed the incident onstage for the first time Wednesday night at The Wilbur in Boston, telling a packed house during his late-night 10 p.m. show, "I haven't talked to anyone, despite what you heard."
Though he did not mention Will by name at either performance (Rock's first show was at 7:30 p.m.), he seemed to imply that he hasn't yet spoken with the King Richard star directly despite reports earlier this week that Sean "Diddy" Combs said the pair had made amends. (It was later reported that Combs, 52, never confirmed a reconciliation.)
After Rock said that he was still "processing" what happened at the Oscars, he told fans in the audience at his 7:30 p.m. show that he would probably talk about what happened at some point in a serious manner, according to one audience member, but that he had written a whole show full of jokes for Wednesday evening.
On Monday, the Academy said in a statement that it "condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show."
"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," the organization added.
The Academy then said days later that Will was actually asked to leave after the incident but "refused." The group added, "We also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."