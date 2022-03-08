The trio are set to host the Academy Awards on March 27

Oscars 2022 Hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall Show Off Hilarious Chemistry in New Teaser

This year's Oscars hosts are ready to go!

Last month, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall were revealed as the hosts of the 94th annual Academy Awards, which will be held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27, and broadcast live on ABC.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a new teaser for the big night, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the three stars demonstrate their hilarious chemistry by poking fun at the Oscars going without a host for the past three years.

"Ladies, are you ready to host the Oscars?" Schumer, 40, asks the other two while they chat in a sunny room while enjoying wine. "Yeah, we're gonna crush this," says Hall, 51, as Sykes, 58, adds, "We just have to do better than last year's host."

"I don't remember last year's host...," says Sykes. "God, they must've sucked," Schumer replies, as Sykes guesses, "I bet they got canceled."

"Oh wait," says Hall as the others look surprised. "There wasn't a host last year. Or the year before. Or the year before."

Sykes says confidently, "Boom! We're already winning!"

"We're nailing it!" says Schumer, as they all high-five each other.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes will host the 2022 Oscars | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ABC's late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was the last Oscars host when he headlined the ceremony in both 2018 and 2017. Kevin Hart had been named as host of the 2019 show but stepped down amid controversy over his resurfaced insensitive tweets.

Other hosts recent years have included Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Seth MacFarlane, Billy Crystal and the pairing of James Franco and Anne Hathaway.