Beyoncé, Kirsten Dunst, Billie Eilish, and More First-Time Oscar Nominees This Year

The nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday ahead of the ceremony on March 27 – between Kristen Stewart's Best Actress nomination and Beyoncé's Best Original Song nod, here's a list of contenders up for their first-ever Oscar in 2022

By Skyler Caruso February 08, 2022 03:58 PM

Kristen Stewart

Credit: Neon

Kristen Stewart is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer.

Stewart previously received nods for her role from the Critics Choice Awards in the best actress category and the Golden Globes in the best actress - motion picture drama slot.

Kirsten Dunst

Credit: Cross City Films Limited/Courtesy of Netflix

Kirsten Dunst is nominated for her role as Rose Gordon in The Power of the Dog in the Best Supporting Actress category.

The Power of the Dog leads the pack at the 2022 Oscars with 12 nominations, including one in the Best Picture category.

Ariana DeBose

Credit: Niko Tavernise

Ariana DeBose is nominated for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story in the Best Supporting Actress category.

DeBose has potential to make Oscars history at this year's ceremony, alongside Rita Moreno who won an Oscar for playing Anita in the original West Side Story in 1961.

If DeBose wins, they will become the third pair to receive an Academy Award for playing the same character.

Beyoncé

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Beyoncé is nominated in the Best Original Song category alongside Dixson for their song "Be Alive" featured in King Richard, a biopic about Serena and Venus Williams' father.

The singer already leads the pack as the female artist with the most Grammy Award wins, but this marks her first-ever Oscar nomination.

Billie Eilish

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Billie Eilish is nominated in the Best Original Song category alongside brother Finneas O'Connell for their song "No Time to Die," the theme for Daniel Craig's last run as Bond.

Eilish is a seven-time Grammy winner, but this nomination could lead to her first Oscar.

Jessie Buckley 

Credit: YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX

Jessie Buckley is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Leda in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter.

Aunjanue Ellis

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Aunjanue Ellis is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Oracene Price in King Richard

King Richard received six Oscar nominations, including the Best Picture category.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Credit: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Kodi Smit-McPhee is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Peter Gordon in The Power of the Dog.

Should Smit-McPhee win, he will become the second youngest actor to receive the award in the show's history, following Timothy Hutton, who won for Robert Redford's Ordinary People in 1981.

Troy Kotsur

Credit: Apple TV+

Troy Kotsur is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Frank Rossi in the Apple TV+ film, CODA.

The actor made Oscar history as the first deaf male performer to be nominated for the prestigious award.

CODA (title stands for child of deaf adults) also earned a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Ciarán Hinds

Credit: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Ciarán Hinds is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Buddy's grandfather, "Pop," in Belfast.

Sir Kenneth Branagh's Belfast earned seven Oscar nominations overall.

Jesse Plemons

Credit: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Jesse Plemons is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as George Burbank in The Power of the Dog.

Plemons shares the first-time Oscar nomination honor with his fiancée and costar Dunst, who received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Questlove

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images

The Roots musician Questlove has a nomination in the Best Documentary category for directing Summer of Soul.

This project also marks Questlove's directorial debut. "I return this film back to the people of Harlem," he told PEOPLE about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival documentary.

By Skyler Caruso