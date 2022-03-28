Zack Snyder's Zombie Movie Army of the Dead Wins 2022 Oscars' New Fan-Voted Award

Fans voted on their favorite movie of the year via Twitter

Movie fans are having their voices heard at the 94th Academy Awards.

During Sunday's Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the winners of two new fan-voted categories: Oscars Fan Favorite and Oscars Cheer Moment.

Netflix's zombie action movie Army of the Dead, starring Dune's Dave Bautista and directed by Zack Snyder, got the top spot for the fan-favorite movie, with Camila Cabello's Cinderella as the runner-up. Third place was Minamata, which stars Johnny Depp, and in fourth was Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tick, Tick... Boom! in fifth.

The Top 5 Most Cheer-Worthy Movie Moments included (in ascending order) Neo's bullet-dodging backbend in The Matrix, Effie White singing "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" in Dreamgirls, Avengers assembling to fight Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, three Spider-Men teaming up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the Flash entering the Speed Force in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Army of the Dead Credit: CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX

As more incentive to participate in voting for the winners, the Academy selected three people who cast their votes on Twitter to go on an all-expense-paid trip to the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles, each with a guest too.

Back in August 2018, the Oscars made plans to add a new category for "outstanding achievement in popular film," though about a month later, the awards show decided not to follow through with the criticized effort to acknowledge box office hits and mainstream films.

Meryl Johnson, VP digital marketing at the Academy, told The Hollywood Reporter about the new fan-voted categories: "We're thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year's ceremony. Through these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they've never been able to before."