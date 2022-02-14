Movie fans can vote for their favorite film of 2021 plus their favorite scenes, with the most popular picks revealed during the March 27 broadcast

Oscars to Reveal Fan-Favorite Movie During 2022 Show: How to Vote on Twitter

Movie fans are getting in on the action this awards season.

Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 94th annual Oscars, as well as revealing a new fan-voted category.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Monday, the Academy shared details on the new award, including how anyone can vote for any 2021 movie to win the title using the #OscarsFanFavorite hashtag on Twitter between now and Thursday, March 3. The winner will be revealed during the awards show. As more incentive to participate, the Academy will select three people who cast their votes on Twitter to go on an all-expense-paid trip to the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles, each with a guest too, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Fans can also vote for a standout movie scene from last year using the hashtag #OscarsCheerMoment. The winning scene will air during the broadcast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in August 2018, the Oscars made plans to add a new category for "outstanding achievement in popular film," though about a month later, the awards show decided not to follow through with the criticized effort to acknowledge box office hits and mainstream films.

Meryl Johnson, VP digital marketing at the Academy, told THR, "We're thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year's ceremony. Through these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they've never been able to before."

This year, 10 movies were nominated for Best Picture: Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.