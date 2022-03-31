Daniel Radcliffe Says He's 'Dramatically Bored of Hearing' Opinions About Will Smith Oscars Slap

"I just don't want to be another opinion adding to it," The Lost City star said

Daniel Radcliffe doesn't want to talk about the onstage altercation at the Academy Awards.

During a Thursday appearance U.K.'s Good Morning Britain, the actor chatted about his new comedy The Lost City and refrained from giving his take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

"I saw it. I'm just so already dramatically bored of hearing people's opinions about it that I just don't want to be another opinion adding to it," said Radcliffe, 32, when asked about the incident.

On whether he has ever experienced "awkward moments" himself at awards ceremonies during his career, Radcliffe said, "I probably have. ... When you're going on stuff as a kid, you're never quite sure if the joke's with you or you're the butt of the joke."

The Harry Potter alum added, "So you sort of have a mode of just being like, 'I'll just keep smiling and laughing and hopefully this'll end soon!' "

will smith, Daniel Radcliffe, chris rock

Radcliffe is the latest celebrity to be asked about the altercation, which occurred while Rock, 57, was presenting Best Documentary Feature inside Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday. The comedian seized the moment to crack a few jokes, including one about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Back at his table, the 53-year-old actor shouted to a stunned Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth." Will then remained seated with his wife at his table for the rest of the night. Rock has so far declined to press charges.

When Will won Best Actor later in the ceremony, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but didn't mention Rock by name. In his tearful speech, he spoke about acting out of love and protection, saying, "Love makes you do crazy things." (Will went on to publicly apologize to Rock on social media the following day.)

On Monday, the Academy said in a statement that it "condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

The Academy then said days later that Will was actually asked to leave after the incident but "refused." The organization added, "We also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

While attending the grand opening of the Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit in support of Global Gift Foundation USA Wednesday evening, George Lopez told PEOPLE exclusively that weighing in on the incident is "like deciding which parent you want to live with" and that he is "staying with my dad and Chris Rock."

Lopez, who has long been friends with Rock — and once described the comedian as "one of my heroes" — also said "He's got a lot of great friends."