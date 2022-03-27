Oscars 2022: The Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC
By Nigel Smith March 27, 2022 07:23 PM
The 2022 Oscar winners are being unveiled!

On Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of the 94th annual Academy Awards. The ceremony is airing from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.

The Power of the Dog leads the nominations with 12 total — including for real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons — who play husband and wife in the drama. Dune, the sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet, has 10 nods, while Belfast and West Side Story come into the show with seven.

Read on for this year's winners. (Winners are being updated throughout the show.)

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Best Cinematography

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Animated Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer (WINNER)
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from King Richard, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" from Belfast, Van Morrison
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days, Diane Warren

Best Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
House of Gucci

Best Editing

Don't Look Up
Dune (WINNER)
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Visual Effects

Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Production Design

Dune (WINNER)
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast
Dune (WINNER)
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best International Film

Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball (WINNER)
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper (WINNER)

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye (WINNER)
On My Mind
Please Hold

