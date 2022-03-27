Speaking with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly on the carpet, Sykes teased a "fun, fun, fun" night to come

Oscars Co-Host Wanda Sykes Steps Out on Red Carpet with Wife Alex Ahead of the Show: 'So Excited'

Wanda Sykes is taking some time to soak in the Academy Awards red carpet before she steps onstage as co-host.

The comedian walked the carpet in Los Angeles ahead of Sunday's show with wife Alex Sykes.

Wanda, 58, wore a custom Pamella Roland cream wool-and-silk suit alongside Alex, who chose a blush-colored dress. The evening was already a major accomplishment, Wanda told E! red carpet host Laverne Cox.

"I don't even have a bucket, so forget about a list," Wanda joked when Cox, 49, asked her if the opportunity to host with actress Regina Hall and comedian Amy Schumer had been a bucket-list milestone.

"I'm blown away. I'm just blown away," Wanda said. "It just was a blessing, and I was like, 'Alright, yeah sure. I'll do it.' "

She added that, from public support to behind-the-scenes preparations, "It's just been a great process," Wanda said. "We've had a good time during rehearsals and we're working hard on it, making sure we give everyone a good show. To all the fans, they've just been so supportive and everyone is just so excited for this night."

Wanda recently told PEOPLE that emceeing the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2009 had more than prepared her for Hollywood's biggest night.

"I was just thrown into the fire," she said then. "I had no idea the magnitude of people who would be in that room."

One particular exchange from that night will stay with her. "At the correspondents' dinner, I shushed the first lady," Wanda told PEOPLE. "Michelle Obama was sitting right next to me, and I'm going over my material, my jokes, and I'm focused on prep, and she's trying to make conversation. And I just gave her a look like, 'Woman, I'm working over here! What are you doing? Pipe down.' "

"I think I'll be okay in this role," she said then with a laugh.

Speaking with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly on the carpet on Sunday ahead of the show, Wanda teased a "fun, fun, fun" night to come. But Wanda originally kept her gig under wraps from wife Alex until she was sure it was a sure thing, she recently told PEOPLE.

As for how her wife handled the news? " 'What am I going to wear?' " Wanda recalled Alex saying. "It was all of that."

Wanda and Alex have been married since 2008. The pair met on a New York ferry to resort Fire Island. They're also parents to 12-year-old twins Olivia Sykes and Lucas Sykes.

Speaking with The New York Times about the 2022 show for a story last week, Wanda and Hall previewed a few "unexpected surprises," including the way the hosts will interact.

"​​It might be one of us, it might be two of us. We all might be drunk — so it might be nobody," Wanda quipped. "We all get our moment together and we get our moments alone."

Wanda told the Times that hosting alongside the other women made the event worth it: "If they had come to me and said, 'Hey, do you want to host the Oscars by yourself?' I would have said, 'Hell no, absolutely not.' Why would I want to do that? I like my life. But with the two of them, I'm really looking forward to it."

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.