Chris Rock is in Boston ahead of the six sold-out shows he is set to perform before kicking off his Ego Death World Tour

Chris Rock Seen for First Time in Public After Being Hit by Will Smith at 2022 Oscars

Chris Rock has been seen for the first time since the 94th Academy Awards, where he was struck in the face onstage by Will Smith after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 57-year-old comedian was spotted Tuesday in Boston ahead of the six sold-out shows he is set to perform before kicking off his Ego Death World Tour. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie under a blue jacket, with gray sweatpants and a dark cap.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Secondary ticket seller TickPick tweeted Monday that they saw an increase in sales to see Rock perform following the incident, which aired live during the awards show.

Will, 53, took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday and smacked Rock in the face, after Rock made a gag about Jada's hair matching Demi Moore's shaved head in the movie G.I. Jane — which she recently opened up about, revealing it was a result of her years-long struggle with alopecia. Jada, 50, was visibly unamused, rolling her eyes from her seat.

Seconds later, Will walked onstage and approached Rock, striking him in front of the audience and millions watching at home. Back at his table, Will shouted to a stunned Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth," and remained seated with Jada at his table for the rest of the night.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

will smith Chris Rock and Will Smith | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

RELATED: Having Will Smith "Removed" from Oscars Was "Definitely Discussed Seriously," Says Industry Source

During his acceptance speech for Best Actor later in the show, Will addressed the incident directly, offering an apology to the Academy and his fellow actors for the incident — but failed to mention Rock.

The King Richard star said through tears, "In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. ... I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people."

"I know to do what we do you gotta be able to take abuse; you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum continued. "In this business you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you, and you gotta smile and pretend like that's okay."

Following the incident, the Academy condemned Will's actions in a statement: "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

RELATED VIDEO: Will Smith Omits Chris Rock from Apology as He Wins Oscar: "Love Makes You Do Crazy Things"

A source later told PEOPLE that the heated exchange between the Best Actor winner and Oscars presenter goes back several years, when Rock took aim at Jada during his hosting gig at the 2016 Academy Awards.

"When Chris hosted the Oscars in 2016, Jada was boycotting because of 'Oscars So White.' In his monologue, he made fun of her, saying she can't boycott something she wasn't invited to," the insider explained. "Will was still mad about that."

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement obtained by Variety that Rock "has declined to file a police report" following the incident. "If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," the statement added.