Chris Rock's Brother Tony Rock Speaks Out After 2022 Oscars Slap, Knocking Will Smith's Apology

Tony Rock said he doesn’t approve of Will Smith’s apology to his brother Chris Rock, whom Smith smacked during the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head

On Tuesday, Tony, 47, defended his older brother on Twitter, saying he doesn't approve of Smith's public apology before noting that Chris is "fine" after the incident.

Tony told Twitter followers on Tuesday that he's "waiting" for Smith to speak directly to his brother and family after a fan pointed out Smith's relationship with the comedian over the years.

Tony — who didn't attend the Oscars — also shut down claims that Chris and Smith have put the debacle to rest following reports that Sean "Diddy" Combs had said the two reconciled after the show.

A friend of Diddy clarified to PEOPLE that the music mogul spoke to Chris and Smith separately after the incident, but at the time Chris and Smith had not spoken to each other. "He went up to them both privately to have a few words," the source said. "Chris was in shock and Diddy tried to give him encouraging words, and then he went over to Will at his seat."

Chris has not yet spoken out about the incident, and declined to press charges. He is set to make his first public appearance since the Oscars Wednesday night, performing at Boston's Wilbur Theater as part of his Ego Death World Tour.

Smith first apologized about the incident at Sunday's Oscars, expressing his sorrow to the Academy and his fellow nominees in a tear-filled speech while accepting his Best Actor trophy.

He did not mention Rock at the time, but apologized to the Saturday Night Live vet for the first time in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith wrote. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he continued. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Smith then again apologized to the Academy, who have condemned Smith's actions and started a formal review around the incident.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family," the actor wrote. "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."