Oscars 2022 Ceremony Delayed By a Month to March 27: 'Mark Your Calendars!'

"A feature film must have a qualifying release date between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC said of the 2022 Oscars eligibility

The 2022 Academy Awards will be occurring a little later than usual.

On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced that next year's ceremony will take place on March 27 — one month later than the originally planned date of Feb. 22.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Additionally, the Oscars shortlist will be announced on Dec. 21, while the Governors Awards will take place Jan. 15.

Nominees will be announced on Feb. 8, and the Oscar Nominees Luncheon is set for March 7.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In a Thursday press release, the Academy and ABC noted that the later ceremony date did not mean the window of eligibility would change.

"The eligibility period for Academy Awards® consideration will return to the standard December 31 deadline: a feature film must have a qualifying release date between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021," the groups stated.

"Complete 94th Awards rules and specialty category submission deadlines will be announced in June," they added. "Following this year, the Academy intends to expand the qualifying requirements for the 95th Awards."

oscar-statue-1 Oscar statue | Credit: Getty

RELATED VIDEO: 2021 Oscars Highlights, Surprises and Hottest Trends

In June, the Academy pushed back the date of the 2021 show by two months from its original air date of Feb. 28 to April 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, holding the ceremony entirely in person from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

It marked the fourth time a delay has happened in the annual event's 92-year history. The first occurred in 1938 due to flooding in L.A. and the next two followed after Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in 1968 and President Ronald Reagan's attempted assassination in 1981.

A full list key dates for events surrounding the 2022 Oscars is shown below:

Oscars shortlist announced: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

Governors Awards: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Nominations voting begins: Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Nominations voting ends: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Oscar nominees announced: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, March 7, 2022

Final voting begins: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Final voting ends: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

94th Academy Awards: Sunday, March 27, 2022