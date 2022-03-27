These Stars Brought Their Family Members as Their Dates to the 2022 Oscars
Bradley Cooper posed with his mom on the red carpet, Alana Haim got some sisterly support and more stars who brought their families as dates to the 2022 Academy Awards
Bradley Cooper Brought His Mom
Cooper, who stars in and produced Best Picture nominee Nightmare Alley, brought his mom, Gloria, as his date to the 2022 Oscars.
Alana Haim Showed Up with Her Sisters
Who better to support the Licorice Pizza actress than her own sisters (and bandmates), Este and Danielle Haim?
Shaun White's Mom Was His Date
Olympian White traded in his snowboard for a tux this year as he attended the 2022 Oscars with his mom, Cathy White.
Jude Hill Brought His Mom to His First Oscars
Eleven-year-old Hill brought his mom Shauneen to his very first Oscars. Ireland native Hill starred in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, which is up for Best Picture.
Rita Moreno Brought Her Daughter
West Side Story star and Oscar-winning actress Moreno brought her daughter, Fernanda Luisa Gordon, to the 2022 Academy Awards.
Judi Dench Was Accompanied by Her Grandson
Dench and her grandson Sam Williams took a break from TikToking to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars.
Diddy Brought His Daughter
The rap mogul had a daddy-daughter date night with his daughter, Chance Combs, who sparkled in her silver, sequined gown.
J.K. Simmons Made the Oscars a Family Affair
The Oscar-nominated Being the Ricardos actor brought his family — including wife Michelle Schumacher and children Olivia and Joe — and coordinated with them in navy on the red carpet.
Venus and Serena Williams Walked Together
The Williams sisters, whose lives and family inspired the Best Picture nominee, King Richard, walked the Oscars red carpet together.
Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish Continued Their Red Carpet Reign
The brother-sister music duo won Best Original Song for the James Bond film of the same name, No Time To Die.
Cybill Shepherd Brought Her Daughter
Shepherd had a mother-daughter Academy Awards date night with her daughter, Ariel.
Halle and Chlöe Bailey Celebrated Halle's 22nd Birthday
The sisters certainly won Most Stylish Siblings on the Red Carpet!