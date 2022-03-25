Oscars 2022 by the Numbers: 120 Musicians, 80 Dancers — and 14,000 COVID Tests
A lot is going into the 94th annual Academy Awards.
On Sunday, the Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with some of Hollywood's biggest stars in attendance.
Teasing 2022's reinvigorated show, producer Will Packer told The Hollywood Reporter of his philosophy, "You need something other than just a chance to see stars. We have to make a show that is entertaining and appeals to a broad swath of the viewing public. My approach is to bring everybody together around the idea of a love for cinema."
This year is the first time the Oscars have an all-Black producing team. Said Packer, "Representation matters. And especially in this industry, which does not have an amazing record when it comes to diversity, something like this means a lot. It goes a long way."
There are three hosts this year: Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. Read on for other key numbers that make this year's ceremony special.
12 — Most nominations for a single movie this year, Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog
More than 120 — Musicians
80 — Dancers
45 — Presenters
Previously announced presenters include Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, Ruth E. Carter, Yuh-Jung Youn, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Halle Bailey, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Shawn Mendes, Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta.
Joining the latter list are Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater and Shaun White.
Most recently, the presenters list was also revealed to include Rachel Zegler, Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.
More than 3,000 — Linear feet of red carpet made in custom hue of "Academy" red
600 — Man hours to install and remove the red carpet, which is cleaned the morning of the show
2,400 — Square feet of the video wall surface onstage
3,500 — Yards of pleated fabric that covers the sets, with nearly a mile of custom LED tape embedded
The stage is 120 feet wide and 75 feet deep, and there is a 32-foot-wide elevator onstage that goes 50 feet down into the basement, to help with the changing of scenery.
This year's production designer David Korins told PEOPLE that his sets are inspired by a "magical portal into the future, in which we trade in the currency of elegance and electricity."
Additionally, it takes 30 days to load in, set up, rehearse and strike the show, according to the Academy.
More than 5,000 — Production staff, broadcast technicians, stagehands, associate directors, stage managers, hair-and-makeup staff, costumers, performers, singers, dancers, musicians, stand-ins, ushers, pages, catering staff, security, building staff, Motion Picture Academy staff, valets, seat fillers and vendors
1,500 — Lighting instruments, along with 18 miles of data and power cable, that are used to light the show
All electrical power is provided by Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. In the event of a power outage, a dual UPS backup system is used, saving hundreds of hours of generator time and diesel-fuel use.
More than 200 — Countries that air the Oscars, many of them live
To capture the broadcast, 55 cameras are used across the Oscars, pre-show, digital show and international feeds. Plus, 12 broadcast mobile units and over 20 technical-support and office trailers are used in the production, and 14 miles of fiber optic cable are used to support the broadcast infrastructure.
14,000 — PCR COVID-19 tests administered to cast and crew members ahead of the show, overseen by a 70-person COVID-19 team
Attendees must show proof of vaccination and negative COVID-19 tests this year.
The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.