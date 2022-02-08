Beyoncé Earns Her First Oscar Nomination for King Richard Original Song 'Be Alive'

King Richard was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song and Best Original Screenplay

Beyoncé is headed to the Oscars!

The superstar, 40, was nominated for Best Original Song at the 94th annual Academy Awards Tuesday morning, recognizing her song "Be Alive" for King Richard, which she collaborated on with Dixson. This marks Beyoncé's first Oscar nomination.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Will Smith, who stars in King Richard and was nominated for Best Actor, previously told Entertainment Weekly in October about Beyoncé's song for the inspirational drama, which is about tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams' childhood. He said the Williams sisters inspired the music superstar to do a song for the film.

"The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that's unmatched in entertainment. I was so happy when Beyoncé called," said Smith.

In her September Harper's BAZAAR cover story, Beyoncé teased her plans for new music, saying at the time, "I've been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies," she continued. "Still, there's nothing like the amount of love, passion and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was 9 years old. Yes, the music is coming!"

King Richard was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song and Best Original Screenplay.

With her 28th win at last year's Grammy Awards, Beyoncé became the female performer with the most Grammy wins, and she tied with Quincy Jones for the most wins by any artist.