The Best Quotes of the 2022 Academy Awards
The 94th Academy Awards garnered lots of quotable moments, from the red carpet to the show's end
"Imagine this little girl in the backseat of a white Ford Focus. Look into her eyes, you see a queer — openly queer — woman of color, Afro-Latina who found her strength in life through art, and that's what I believe we are here to celebrate. So to anybody who has ever questioned their identity ever or find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us."
— Ariana DeBose, in her Best Supporting Actress speech
"Hello, gorgeous. I'm looking at myself. I can't get over myself."
— Rita Moreno, watching a 'how it started/how it's going' clip of herself in West Side Story, to E!
"This year the Academy hired three women to host — because it's cheaper than hiring one man."
— co-host Amy Schumer, alongside co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, in the opening monologue
"Well, there was a lot of Whoopee Cushions. That's what I'm gonna say. There was a lot of Whoopee Cushions during scenes. By the end of [filming], if someone sat down on a Whoopee Cushion, we all just turned heads to Judi Dench."
— Belfast's 11-year-old star Jude Hill, talking about his co-star's pranks on set, to E!
"Is John David here?"
— co-host Regina Hall, looking for Denzel Washington's son in a sketch in which she rounded up some of the attractive single men in the audience because their COVID-19 tests got "lost"
"Growing up in Australia, I never thought that I would stand up on this stage."
— presenter Jacob Elordi
"And I never thought that I would be here six days ago."
— presenter Rachel Zegler, calling back to her last-minute invite to present after sharing she hadn't been invited to the awards at all
"Nominated three times, this is the most words I've ever spoke here."
— presenter Woody Harrelson
"I feel like I'm at a Prince concert!"
— Best Supporting Actress nominee Aunjanue Ellis on E!
"Dad, I learned so much from you. I'll always love you. You are my hero."
— Best Supporting Actor winner Troy Kotsur in his acceptance speech
"I've been getting out of that Spider-Man costume, did I miss anything? There's a different vibe in here. Probably not."
— Amy Schumer, returning to hosting duties not long after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock
"We're faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country, with the only goal of further dividing us. There's violence and hate crimes being perpetuated on innocent civilians all over the world.
"And in times like this, I think of [Tammy Faye Bakker], and I'm inspired by her radical acts of love. I'm inspired by her passion. I see it as a guiding principle that leads us forward, and it connects us all in the desire that we want to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life without the fear of violence or terror.
"And for any of you out there who do, in fact, feel hopeless or alone, I just want you to know that you are unconditionally loved for the uniqueness that is you."
— Jessica Chastain, in her Best Actress acceptance speech
"I've been partying since 10 o'clock this morning! I've been in such a good mood."
— presenter Rosie Perez to E!