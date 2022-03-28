CODA is written and directed by Siân Heder, and stars Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez

CODA Wins Best Picture at 2022 Oscars, Making AppleTV+ First Streaming Service to Claim the Honor

The Oscars are singing CODA's praises!

On Sunday, the film won Best Picture at the 94th annual Academy Awards. It also won Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay for Siân Heder, who also directed. The movie also stars Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez.

AppleTV+ is now the first streaming service to win a Best Picture Oscar.

The rest of the 10 Best Picture nominees included Belfast, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

In their acceptance speech, the producers thanked the Academy for "recognizing a movie of love and family in this difficult time."

CODA, which is an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults, is about a deaf family who runs a fishing business, relying on their hearing daughter Ruby to interpret for them. When Ruby realizes she could have a future as a singer, she has to choose whether to put her dreams first or continue to be at her parents' beck and call.

Earlier this month, Heder told Variety about learning ASL to prepare for the project: "I felt ASL is a lynchpin to understanding deaf culture. I approached the script in the way I'd always approached writing. But I realized this 'radio play in my head' was absurd: It was going to be a completely visual experience. The relationship between English and ASL is very interesting; concepts and ideas are delivered completely differently in ASL."

"As a filmmaker," she added, "it was an ego-less experience: I had to figure out how to let the story be what it needed to be, and I was trying to figure out how to support it, with camera, sound design, editing. We hopefully created a film where you don't notice the filmmaking, where it's not calling attention to it. It's about letting the story lead the way."