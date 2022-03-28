The Most Talked About Moments (Including *THAT* Moment) from the 2022 Oscars

As Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina King hit the stage, DJ Khaled came out from nowhere to surprise the hosts and properly hype them up.

"Hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up," said Khaled. "Let me introduce the three queens, right. Let me introduce this the right way."

Added Khaled, "I'm talking about actresses, comedians, moguls, bosses."

After commenting on the group's "amazing" outfits, Khaled continued: "They didn't believe in us. The Oscars did."

Then, the ladies took their post and delivered a laugh-out-loud monologue to prime the audience for a great show.

"This year the Oscars hired three women to host because it's cheaper than one man," Schumer zinged, before announced that D-Nice would be DJing the ceremony.