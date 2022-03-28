The Most Talked About Moments (Including *THAT* Moment) from the 2022 Oscars
All of the laughs, tears and shocking moments from the 94th Academy Awards
Beyoncé Kicks Off the Oscars in Compton
Beyoncé opened the show with a grand performance of "Be Alive," in honor of the Oscar-nominated film King Richard. The star and her troupe of dancers performed live from Venus and Serena Williams' hometown tennis courts in Compton, Los Angeles.
"Be Alive" marked Beyoncé's first Oscar nomination, for Best Original Song.
The Hosts Get Ambushed By DJ Khaled
As Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina King hit the stage, DJ Khaled came out from nowhere to surprise the hosts and properly hype them up.
"Hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up," said Khaled. "Let me introduce the three queens, right. Let me introduce this the right way."
Added Khaled, "I'm talking about actresses, comedians, moguls, bosses."
After commenting on the group's "amazing" outfits, Khaled continued: "They didn't believe in us. The Oscars did."
Then, the ladies took their post and delivered a laugh-out-loud monologue to prime the audience for a great show.
"This year the Oscars hired three women to host because it's cheaper than one man," Schumer zinged, before announced that D-Nice would be DJing the ceremony.
Amy Schumer Shades the Golden Globes
Host Schumer continued her duties solo and brought the jokes — and digs, specifically at the Golden Globes.
"This is kind of sad. You know what's in the in memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes," she said as the audience laughed. Schumer hinted at the fact that the Globes took place in January with no audience, nominees in attendance or viewers at home following both the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant and the ongoing fallout from issues of member representation.
To be fair, she did say that prior to the show, she would not be holding anything back while co-hosting.
"I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]," Schumer told Extra. "Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing. I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one … because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."
Regina Hall Gathers Eligible Bachelors Onstage: 'I'm Single'
Hall, who declared that she's single, decided to do some extra COVID-19 testing (wink, wink) for those who got their results "lost" and would need to be retested — by her.
"Before we go on with the show we just have to do quick emergency testing backstage," Hall said. "Don't worry it's only a few people. It's totally random."
She proceeded to call up a very handsome bunch of eligible bachelors — Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Simu Liu — and even Will Smith.
"Will Smith, you're married but you know what you're on the list and it looks like Jada approved you, so you get on up here," she said to the King Richard star.
Smith and his wife Pinkett Smith laughed in the audience as the Oscar nominee waved off Hall's invitation to the stage. Pinkett Smith pointed and winked at Hall.
Ariana DeBose Wins Her First Oscar
The West Side Story actress celebrated her very first Oscar win by shining a light on being queer, Afro Latina and proud.
"So to anybody who has ever questioned their identity ever or find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us," she said, referencing an iconic Stephen Sondheim lyric from West Side Story. "Thank you to the Academy."
DeBose's Best Supporting Actress win topped Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).
Dune Sweeps the Competition
The epic movie adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel won big all throughout the night. The film collected statuettes for Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Editing and Best Sound.
White Men Can't Jump Stars Reunite 30 Years After the Film's Release
Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez reunited to present the award for Best Cinematography, which went to Greig Fraser for Dune. The exciting reunion also took place 30 years to the day since the release of their 1992 sports comedy.
"It's hard to believe it's been 30 years since White Men Can't Jump," Perez said, to which Harrelson replied, "You mean 30 years since I proved they could."
"I don't know about that. You still look like a slow, geeky chump to me," joked Snipes.
The three actors received a standing ovation from the adoring crowd.
Oscars Pay Tribute to 60 Years of James Bond
Six decades of James Bond movies, and the actors who played the role, were celebrated during a moving tribute introduced by famous athletes Kelly Slater, Tony Hawk and Shaun White.
"While we tried our best to be game-changers in our respective sports, there's no question James Bond was a game-changer influencing our culture and the look and standards of films for over half a century," Slater said.
A video montage featuring some of the Bond films' most memorable moments included Daniel Craig's latest Bond in No Time to Die, as well as glimpses into the other Bonds' work in front of the camera.
Sebastián Yatra Enchants the Crowd Before Encanto's Big Win
Sebastián Yatra performed a stunning version of Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas" before it was announced that the Disney movie won Best Animated Feature Film.
The Makers of Encanto Dedicate Their Win to 'Our Amazing Cast'
Producer Yvett Merino said in her speech, "I am so proud to be a part of a film that puts beautiful, diverse characters in front and center, and that people everywhere are seeing themselves in the film."
Director Jared Bush added, "And we have to thank the entire country of Colombia, our amazing cast. This is a movie about family and we would not be here without our families."
The other nominees in the category were Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Raya and the Last Dragon.
Troy Kotsur Dedicates His History-Making Oscar Win to His Late Father
The CODA star won Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Frank Rossi, a struggling fisherman grappling with his daughter's dreams of leaving the family. The win capped off his stunning award season, during which he won acting awards at the BAFTA, SAG and Critics Choice Awards.
In his acceptance speech, Kotsur thanked his wife, 16-year-old daughter Kyra and his late father, whom he referred to as "the best signer in our family."
"But he was in a car accident and he became paralyzed from the neck down, and he was no longer able to sign," the actor continued. "Dad, I learned so much from you. I'll always love you. You are my hero."
The Oscar Audience Applauds in ASL
As Troy Kotsur walked to the stage to receive his award, the audience rose to their feet to applause in ASL. The moving moment brought us all to tears.
Encanto Stars Perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' with Surprise Guest Megan Thee Stallion
John Leguizamo (Bruno himself) introduced his Encanto "family" to the stage to sing the top-streamed Disney song. Carolina Gaitán opened the song alongside Mauro Castillo before other Encanto stars — Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Diane Guerrero and Rhenzy Feliz — joined in.
A surprise verse by Megan Thee Stallion was included in the performance, too!
Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in the Face After Rock Jokes About Jada Pinkett's Hair
Chris Rock, who took the stage to present the award for Best Documentary, appeared stunned after Will Smith went onstage and smacked the comedian across the face. The incident occurred after Rock joked to Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith in the audience, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."
Smith laughed from his seat while Pinkett Smith pulled an unimpressed expression. Smith then took the stage and smacked Rock across the face.
"Oh wow," said Rock as Smith made his way back to his seat. "Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."
"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!" Smith yelled up to the stage at Rock after taking his seat again.
"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," said Rock, to which Smith replied once again, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"
"I'm going to, okay?" Rock replied, before going on to present the award.
Will Smith Wins Best Actor for King Richard
After the shocking exchange between Smith and Chris Rock, the King Richard star returned to the stage to accept his first-ever Oscar for Best Actor. In his acceptance speech, Smith said through tears, "In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. ... I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people."
Smith then addressed the Chris Rock incident directly, offering an apology to the Academy and his fellow actors for the incident — but none to Rock.
Smith then joked, "Art imitates life: I look like the crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."
He later added, "Being able to love and care for my mother and my family, my wife ... Thank you for this honor. Thank you for this moment. ... I hope the Academy invites me back."
Jessica Chastain Wins Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Chastain also won her first-ever Oscar for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. In her acceptance speech, the actress drew attention to the seriousness of suicide as something that "has touched many families," including hers, "and especially members of the LGBTQ community, who oftentimes feel out of place with their peers."
"We're faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country, with the only goal of further dividing us," she said. "There's violence and hate crimes being perpetuated on innocent civilians all over the world."
"And in times like this, I think of Tammy, and I'm inspired by her radical acts of love," Chastain continued. "I'm inspired by her passion. I see it as a guiding principle that leads us forward, and it connects us all in the desire that we want to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life without the fear of violence or terror."
"And for any of you out there who do, in fact, feel hopeless or alone, I just want you to know that you are unconditionally loved for the uniqueness that is you," she said.
CODA Wins Best Picture
CODA won the biggest honor of the night, making AppleTV+ the first streaming service to win a Best Picture Oscar. The film also won Best Adapted Screenplay for Siân Heder, who also directed.
In their acceptance speech, the producers thanked the Academy for "recognizing a movie of love and family in this difficult time."