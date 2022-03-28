Jane Campion was previously nominated for Best Director for 1993's The Piano, which earned her a Best Original Screenplay Oscar

History-Maker Jane Campion Wins Best Director Oscar 27 Years After First Nod: 'This Is a Real Comeback'

Jane Campion is a filmmaker for the books — and now a Best Director Oscar winner!

Campion, 67, became the first woman to be nominated twice in the directing category this year, and as of the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night, she can take home her very own Oscar statuette for her work on Netflix's The Power of the Dog.

"I love directing because it is a deep dive into stories, yet the task of manifesting a world can be overwhelming," said Campion, who was previously nominated in 1994 for The Piano, which earned her a Best Original Screenplay Oscar. "The sweet thing is, I am not alone."

"On The Power of the Dog, I worked with actors who I moved to call my friends," she continued. "And my whole crew who are true hearts."

Later, she told press why this win was so special to her: "Twenty-seven years ago when I won Best Original Screenplay, I had my daughter four months in my belly, and 27 years is a very long time," she shared.

"This is a real comeback," she said. "You can keep developing as a director. I love working with women — they're maternal, outspoken, emotional and talented.

Campion also thanked the author of the 1967 book The Power of the Dog: "It would be impossible without the man I never met, Thomas Savage. He wrote about cruelty, wanting the opposite — kindness."

The other nominees in the category were Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story).

the power of the dog Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog | Credit: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Campion's Western The Power of the Dog is the most-nominated movie of the year with 12 total nods.

In The Power of the Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a grizzly cattle rancher who unexpectedly falls for the young son of a widow, played by Kirsten Dunst, who recently moved to his ranch. Its stars Cumberbatch, Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee each got acting nominations for their performances.

