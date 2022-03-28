10 Great Photos from Backstage at the 2022 Oscars

Though there was drama onstage, backstage at the 2022 Oscars, everyone was having a blast

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett March 28, 2022 01:05 AM

Credit: ABC/Getty

Rosie Perez got a helping hand from her White Men Can't Jump costars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson before the trio presented (on the 30th anniversary of their film!).

Credit: Al Seib /A.M.P.A.S/Getty

Producer Will Packer had a moment with the little gold man backstage during the show.

Credit: Al Seib /A.M.P.A.S/Getty

Serena and Venus Williams stopped for a selfie after introducing Beyoncé to open the Oscars telecast. 

Credit: Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion — who surprised fans by jumping into the Encanto "We Don't Talk About Bruno" performance mid-show — had her own moment with the life-size Oscar statuette backstage. 

Credit: ABC/Getty

Kenneth Branagh had a burst of happiness after winning Best Original Screenplay for Belfast. 

Credit: A.M.P.A.S./Getty

Jennifer Garner got hyped up ahead of her moment onstage with her Juno costars, J.K. Simmons and Elliot Page.

Credit: ABC/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis cuddled a pup before introducing an extended in memoriam segment on animal lover Betty White. 

Credit: Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Getty

Rachel Zegler straightened co-presenter Jacob Elordi's tie before the two hit the stage. 

Credit: Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Getty

Selfies were the thing to do backstage at the Oscars on Sunday night, as evidenced by H.E.R. 

Credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Ariana DeBose celebrated her first few moments with her new hardware after winning Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett