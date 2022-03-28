10 Great Photos from Backstage at the 2022 Oscars
Though there was drama onstage, backstage at the 2022 Oscars, everyone was having a blast
Rosie Perez got a helping hand from her White Men Can't Jump costars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson before the trio presented (on the 30th anniversary of their film!).
Producer Will Packer had a moment with the little gold man backstage during the show.
Serena and Venus Williams stopped for a selfie after introducing Beyoncé to open the Oscars telecast.
Megan Thee Stallion — who surprised fans by jumping into the Encanto "We Don't Talk About Bruno" performance mid-show — had her own moment with the life-size Oscar statuette backstage.
Kenneth Branagh had a burst of happiness after winning Best Original Screenplay for Belfast.
Jennifer Garner got hyped up ahead of her moment onstage with her Juno costars, J.K. Simmons and Elliot Page.
Jamie Lee Curtis cuddled a pup before introducing an extended in memoriam segment on animal lover Betty White.
Rachel Zegler straightened co-presenter Jacob Elordi's tie before the two hit the stage.
Selfies were the thing to do backstage at the Oscars on Sunday night, as evidenced by H.E.R.
Ariana DeBose celebrated her first few moments with her new hardware after winning Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.