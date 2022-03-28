The other nominees in the category were Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Encanto Wins Best Animated Movie at 2022 Oscars as Director Thanks the 'Entire Country of Colombia'

The Oscars want to talk about Encanto!

At the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, the Colombia-set Disney movie — known for its record-breaking ear-worm songs like "We Don't Talk About Bruno" — won Best Animated Feature.

Producer Yvett Merino said in her speech, "I am so proud to be a part of a film that puts beautiful, diverse characters in front and center, and that people everywhere are seeing themselves in the film."

Encanto is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. Bush said in his speech, "And we have to thank the entire country of Colombia, our amazing cast. This is a movie about family and we would not be here without our families."

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” Credit: Disney

Miranda previously told PEOPLE about the inspiration behind Encanto: "Our thesis for the film was, 'Can we tell a story with three generations of family and really give them complexity without them getting winnowed away in the story making process?' "

"Oftentimes in movies, you cut away unimportant characters, but we wanted to hold on to them. My first salvo in protecting them was writing the opening number, 'The Family Madrigal,' where I list everyone in the clearest family tree possible," he added. "And 'Bruno' was the logical next step."