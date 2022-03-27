Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens Have a Joyful Tick, Tick ... Boom! Reunion on Oscars Red Carpet

Best Actor nominee Andrew Garfield had a gleeful reunion with costar Vanessa Hudgens while she co-hosted ABC's Oscars Red Carpet Show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hudgens played Karessa Johnson in the musical biopic alongside Garfield as Jonathan Larson. As the pair reminisced about filming the big-screen musical, Garfield, 38, joked about the challenge of keeping up in a musical duet with the High School Musical alum, 33.

"Remember our number 'Therapy'? That was the hardest stuff I've ever had to do in my life," he told Hudgens. "And you were just ... nailing every single dang thing. And I'm just sweating with my perm and just going, 'There's no way I can keep up with Hudgens.' "

"With the perm is the best part," she replied with a laugh.

TICK TICK BOOM, Andrew Garfield Vanessa Hudgens Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens in Tick, Tick ... Boom! (2021) | Credit: NETFLIX

Tick, Tick … Boom! tells the story of aspiring composer Larson living in New York City as he races against the clock, hoping to create an extraordinary work of art before his 30th birthday.

The film also marked Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature film directorial debut. The trailer was released just days after Miranda, 42, celebrated the premiere of the movie adaptation of his hit musical In The Heights.

Tick, Tick … Boom! received two Academy Awards nominations this year, including Best Actor for Garfield and Best Editing.

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars Host Wanda Sykes Teases a "Fun, Fun, Fun" Night with Co-hosts Amy Schumer and Regina Hall

Larson is best known as the creator of the hit Broadway musical Rent. He died on Jan. 25, 1996, at the age of 35, on the morning of the musical's first preview off-Broadway.

For his work on Rent, Larson was posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Awards for best musical, best book of a musical and best original score.

"Jonathan Larson's captivating storytelling in Rent first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences," Miranda said in a previous statement about the project, according to Variety. "But it was Tick, Tick … Boom! that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright."

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Andrew Garfield | Credit: Getty

Garfield — who won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role, among several accolades — previously told PEOPLE of his SAG nod, "I would've played Jonathan Larson for free."

"I would've played Jonathan Larson to an audience of one in my living room," the Tony winner continued. "Working with this company and being part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's vision and getting the chance to tell Jonathan's story and honor Jonathan was always enough."

"I feel so lucky to work with Lin and this incredible company of actors, and to honor Jon," Garfield added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.