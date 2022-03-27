Andrew Garfield Says He'd Impersonate Meryl Streep If He Played Snatch Game on RuPaul's Drag Race

Andrew Garfield has his sights set on impersonating a Hollywood legend.

"I witnessed personally what a big fan of RuPaul's Drag Race you are," E! red carpet correspondent Laverne Cox said. "Now, if you could be on RuPaul's Drag Race in Snatch Game, what celebrity impersonation would you do?"

It took Garfield, 38, a minute to come up with his answer for the beloved celebrity-impersonation game. "You're putting me on the spot!" he said. "What's it gonna be — who's it gonna be? Okay, one second."

After "drawing a blank" he came up with the Don't Look Up actress. "Meryl?" he said. "Why not. Let's give it a try. She's hilarious."

Garfield is nominated for the 2022 Oscar for Best Actor on Sunday night for his role in the Netflix movie musical Tick, Tick…Boom!. He portrays Jonathan Larson in the late Rent songwriter's autobiographical piece, which documents Larson's work on his passion project Superbia. The film, which was directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, was released on Netflix in November.

Of the role, Garfield said becoming Larson was "bittersweet." "Obviously the sweetness is evident, and maybe the bitterness can be remedied by keeping his memory alive and keeping his songs being sung, for the ripples of his work to keep spreading and for us to try to give him the harvest of his planting now," Garfield told The New York Times.

"It's a lineage. There would be no Lin-Manuel without Jonathan. There would be no Jonathan without Stephen Sondheim. And I wouldn't be talking to you without any of them. It's a real ancestral honoring that we get to do here."

Streep isn't nominated for an Oscar herself on Sunday night. Her last nomination at the awards show was in 2018 for her role as Kay Graham in The Post.