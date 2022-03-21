"It is like, 'Well, we have so many eyes and ears on this show,' " the Life & Beth actress says

Amy Schumer Wants Ukraine's President to Appear at 2022 Oscars: 'I'm Not Afraid to Go There'

Amy Schumer wants to use her upcoming Academy Awards co-hosting gig to make a statement.

"I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars," said Schumer, 40, who is set to host this year's ceremony alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. "I am not afraid to go there, but it's not me producing the Oscars."

She also said, per ET Canada, "I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, 'This is a vacation, let people forget we just want to have this night,' but it is like, 'Well, we have so many eyes and ears on this show.' "

Reps for ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Zelenskyy, 44, called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.