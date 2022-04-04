Amy Schumer Says 'Upsetting' Will Smith Oscars Slap Illustrates 'So Much About Toxic Masculinity'

Amy Schumer said during a stand-up routine over the weekend that the incident when Will Smith hit Chris Rock onstage was a "bummer" and "really sad" to see

The Life & Beth actress, 40, had her first stand-up appearance since co-hosting the Oscars on Saturday, taking a moment to address the situation, which involved her friend and collaborator Rock.

At the comedy show held at the Mirage Theater in Las Vegas, Schumer said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "We're gonna talk about everything and the Oscars, but I just want to talk about drinking because I have been drinking so much and I am severely hung over."

Schumer added, per E! News, "I don't even know what to say about the Oscars. I have no jokes about it. All I can say is that, I don't know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did that cross your newsfeed?"

The comedian said she was "feeling myself" and confident that her and her co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall were excelling in their roles until Will, 53, got onstage and struck Rock. She called Will "Ali," a reference to the actor's role as boxer Muhammad Ali in the 2001 film Ali.

"It was just a f---ing bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting," she added, the outlets report, before moving on to her other routines.

Rock, 57, has also had comedy shows since Oscars night. He said during a show in Boston last week, "I'm still processing what happened," and told fans in the audience he would eventually talk about what happened at some point in a serious manner.

Schumer wrote on Instagram last week, in a since-deleted post, that she was "still triggered and traumatized" after the event.

"I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing," she continued at the time. "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad."

Schumer added, "Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

Sykes, 58, has also spoken out, saying on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, "It was sickening. It was absolutely — I physically felt ill, and I'm still a little traumatized by it."

Will has since publicly apologized to Rock and announced Friday that he was resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences due to his behavior at the ceremony, where he won Best Actor.

The King Richard star also said he will "fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct."