Amy Schumer Says She 'Got Death Threats' After Kirsten Dunst Joke at 2022 Oscars

Amy Schumer says she got "death threats" after making a joke about Kirsten Dunst at the 2022 Academy Awards.

During the awards show last month, co-host Schumer, 40, teased that Best Supporting Actress nominee Dunst, 39, was a "seat filler" next to her husband Jesse Plemons, who was also nominated for his role in their movie The Power of the Dog.

Of the criticism she got over the "completely orchestrated" joke, Schumer said Wednesday on The Howard Stern Show, "I got death threats. ... They were so bad that the Secret Service reached out to me about that bit."

"I'm like, 'I think you have the wrong number. This is Amy, not Will [Smith],' " she added, referencing the moment Smith, 53, slapped Chris Rock onstage.

"The misogyny is unbelievable," Schumer said.

"They were like, 'Who do you think you are to disrespect Kirsten Dunst like that?' " the Trainwreck actress said of her critics, adding that the Los Angeles Police Department also contacted her.

Schumer said that before the ceremony, she "did reach out to people that I was going to joke about before, and make sure it was okay with them," including Dunst and Leonardo DiCaprio, whom she ribbed for dating women younger than him.

She also joked about seemingly getting a woman-powered movie focused on Venus and Serena Williams, only for it to be about their father, Richard Williams (King Richard).

"Because I've been burned too many times, and I didn't want the camera to cut to somebody looking sad. So I told the Williams sisters, I told Will, I told Leo," Schumer said.

While co-hosting the Oscars, Schumer picked Dunst to be part of her joke about seat fillers, or an audience member who fills in for a celebrity when they leave their seat so that it doesn't appear empty on television.

Schumer grabbed Dunst's hand and pulled her out of her seat, implying that the actress — who was sitting next to husband Plemons, 34 — was a seat filler instead of a celebrity.

Schumer shared a note via her Instagram Story the day after the show, addressing some viewers who didn't think that the joke landed.

"Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst," the actress and comedian wrote. "I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on."