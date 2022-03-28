Will Smith smacked Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair

Amy Schumer Jokes About Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'Did I Miss Something'

"There's like, a different vibe in here....," she added.

The incident occurred after Rock, who was introducing the award for Best Documentary, joked to Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith in the audience, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

Pinkett has been open about her hair loss amid her battle with autoimmune disorder alopecia.

Smith laughed from his seat during Rock's joke, while Pinkett Smith, 50, pulled an unimpressed expression. Smith, who later won Best Actor at the ceremony, then took the stage and smacked Rock across the face.

"Oh wow," said a seemingly taken-aback Rock as Smith made his way back to his seat. "Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!" Smith yelled up to the stage at Rock after taking his seat again.

"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," said Rock — to which Smith replied once again, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

"I'm going to, okay?" Rock replied, before going on to say, "That was the ... greatest night in the history of television" and presenting the award.

