Oscars 2022 Afterparties Photos: See Celebrities Out Celebrating
Los Angeles was alive with the return of Hollywood's biggest night
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Kim Kardashian
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
David Furnish, Lady Gaga, Elijah & Zachary Furnish-John
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Wesley Snipes & Tony Hawk
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Ariana DeBose
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Amy Forsyth, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez, Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin & Troy Kotsur
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Willow Smith & Chlöe Bailey
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Jessica Chastain
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais & Dorit Kemsley
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Sian Heder
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Riz Ahmed & Fatima Farheen Mirza
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Queen Latifah
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Jane Campion & Alice Englert
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Lupita Nyong'o, Saniyya Sidney & Scott Evans
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Will Smith & Lupita Nyong'o
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian & Serena Williams
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Troy Kotsur
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Saweetie
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Karrueche Tran & Christina Milian
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Maria Bakalova
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Marlee Matlin & Troy Kotsur
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Lea Michele & Zandy Reich
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Jason Ritter & Melanie Lynskey
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Liam Payne & Maya Henry
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Jane Seymour & Eric McCormack
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Jude Hill
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Kathy Hilton & Sharon Osbourne
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Heidi Klum & Christina Hendricks
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Klum won Andy Warhol's Statue of Liberty auction item (gifted by Larry Gagosian) for $400,000, with all proceeds benefiting the foundation.
John Travolta
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Emilia Jones & Sian Heder
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Kenneth Branagh & Lindsay Brunnock
at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Caitlyn Jenner & Sophie Hutchins
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Patricia Arquette & Beck
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Fran Drescher
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Nathalie Emmanuel & Lucy Hale
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Jessica Alba
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Billy Porter, Eric McCormack, David Furnish & Lady Gaga
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Zoë Kravitz
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Tayshia Adams
at the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 27.
Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Lucy Hale & Demi Lovato
at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.
Dominic Fike, Hunter Schafer & Zendaya
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Jessica Chastain
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Dylan Meyer & Kristen Stewart
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Jean Smart
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Nick Kroll, Alana Haim & Cooper Hoffman
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Camila Morrone & Hailey Bieber
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Billie Eilish & Megan Thee Stallion
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.
Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.