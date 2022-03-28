Oscars 2022 Afterparties Photos: See Celebrities Out Celebrating

Los Angeles was alive with the return of Hollywood's biggest night

By Kate Hogan March 28, 2022 10:42 AM

1 of 93

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 93

Kim Kardashian

Credit: INSTARimages.com

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

3 of 93

David Furnish, Lady Gaga, Elijah & Zachary Furnish-John

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 93

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement

5 of 93

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

6 of 93

Wesley Snipes & Tony Hawk

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 93

Ariana DeBose

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 93

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement

9 of 93

Amy Forsyth, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez, Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin & Troy Kotsur

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 93

Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/GEtty

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 93

Willow Smith & Chlöe Bailey

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 93

Jessica Chastain

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 93

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Credit: Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 93

Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais & Dorit Kemsley

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 93

Sian Heder

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 93

Riz Ahmed & Fatima Farheen Mirza

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 93

Queen Latifah

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 93

Jane Campion & Alice Englert

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 93

Lupita Nyong'o, Saniyya Sidney & Scott Evans

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 93

Will Smith & Lupita Nyong'o

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 93

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian & Serena Williams

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 93

Troy Kotsur

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 93

Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 93

Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 93

Saweetie

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 93

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Karrueche Tran & Christina Milian

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 93

Maria Bakalova

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 93

Marlee Matlin & Troy Kotsur

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 93

Lea Michele & Zandy Reich

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 93

Jason Ritter & Melanie Lynskey

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 93

Liam Payne & Maya Henry

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 93

Jane Seymour & Eric McCormack

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 93

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 93

Jude Hill

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 93

Kathy Hilton & Sharon Osbourne

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 93

Heidi Klum & Christina Hendricks

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Klum won Andy Warhol's Statue of Liberty auction item (gifted by Larry Gagosian) for $400,000, with all proceeds benefiting the foundation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 93

John Travolta

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 93

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 93

Emilia Jones & Sian Heder

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 93

Kenneth Branagh & Lindsay Brunnock

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

at the Governors Ball inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 93

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophie Hutchins

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 93

Patricia Arquette & Beck

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 93

Fran Drescher

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 93

Nathalie Emmanuel & Lucy Hale

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 93

Jessica Alba

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 93

Billy Porter, Eric McCormack, David Furnish & Lady Gaga

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 93

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Credit: Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 93

Zoë Kravitz

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 93

Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 93

Tayshia Adams

Credit: Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

at the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 93

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

Credit: Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 93

Lucy Hale & Demi Lovato

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Cadillac, in West Hollywood on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 93

Dominic Fike, Hunter Schafer & Zendaya

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 93

Jessica Chastain

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 93

Dylan Meyer & Kristen Stewart

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 93

Jean Smart

Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 93

Nick Kroll, Alana Haim & Cooper Hoffman

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 93

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 93

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 93

Camila Morrone & Hailey Bieber

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 93

Billie Eilish & Megan Thee Stallion

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 93

Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara

Credit: Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 93