Adam Sandler Shows Support for Chris Rock After Oscars Incident with Will Smith: 'Love You Buddy'

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock have worked together numerous times, including on Saturday Night Live in the early '90s

Adam Sandler is showing some love for Chris Rock.

The 55-year-old actor shared a promotional image from Rock's Ego Death World Tour 2022 on Instagram Tuesday, captioning it, "Can't wait for this. Love you buddy!"

Sandler and Rock, 57, are longtime friends and collaborators, having worked for several years on Saturday Night Live in the early '90s.

They went on to star in many films together, including Grown-Ups (2010) and its 2013 sequel, You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008) and The Longest Yard (2005).

The incident occurred Sunday night after Rock said, in part, while presenting the award for Best Documentary, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

The remark references Demi Moore's shaved head in the movie G.I. Jane. Jada recently opened up about her bald head, revealing it was a result of living with alopecia for years. The Girls Trip actress, 50, was visibly unamused by the joke, rolling her eyes from her seat.

Seconds later, Will walked onstage and approached Rock, hitting him in front of the audience and millions watching at home. Back at his table, Will shouted to a stunned Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth," then remained seated with Jada at his table for the rest of the night.

When Will, 53, won Best Actor later in the ceremony, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees but did not mention Rock at the time. In his tearful speech, he spoke about acting out of love and protection, saying, "Love makes you do crazy things."

Rock has not yet spoken out since the incident, and declined to press charges. Will, Jada and their family celebrated his Oscar win at an afterparty Sunday night, dancing and posing with the statuette.

Will issued an apology to Rock on Instagram Monday evening, writing, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," the King Richard actor continued. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," Will concluded.