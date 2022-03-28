Will Smith took the stage at the 2022 Oscars to smack Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair

The Academy Responds After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock, Denounces 'Violence of Any Form'

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued a statement after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The organization commented at 1 a.m. Monday, hours after Smith, 53, interrupted the 57-year-old comedian's introduction of Best Documentary with a slap across the face. The altercation came after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the organization tweeted. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world," it continued, shifting the focus to the newly minted Oscar winners.

According to Variety, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that Rock had not filed a police report against Smith in the wake of the altercation.

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," authorities said Sunday, per the outlet. "The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

The LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The shocking moment was set off when Rock joked to Pinkett Smith, 50, in the audience: "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

The actress and Red Table Talk host has been embracing a bald hairstyle as she lives with the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which attacks follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss.

Pinkett Smith looked visibly unimpressed, while Smith initially laughed from his seat.

Shortly after, however, Smith's mood changed as he walked up to Rock and struck him across the face with an open hand.

"Oh wow," said a taken-aback Rock as Smith made his way back to his seat.

"Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me," the presenter said.

"Keep my wife's name out your f------ mouth!" Smith yelled up to the stage at Rock after taking his seat again.

"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," said Rock — to which Smith replied once again, "Keep my wife's name out your f------ mouth!"

"I'm going to, okay?" Rock replied, before going on to say, "That was the ... greatest night in the history of television" and continued with giving the documentary award.

Minutes after the prize was presented, Smith won Best Actor for his starring role in King Richard. Addressing the now-viral incident directly in his acceptance speech, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow actors for the altercation — but failed to mention Rock by name.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," Smith said in part.