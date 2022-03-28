A source tells PEOPLE the situation is "unfortunate" and Will Smith, who won Best Actor, "should have shown greater restraint"

Academy Member Says 'No Excuse' for Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock at Oscars: 'It Has Tarnished Him'

Will Smith's legacy could be overshadowed by his Oscars outburst.

"It's so unfortunate," one Hollywood insider who is also a member of the Academy tells PEOPLE of the Sunday incident, when Smith struck Chris Rock onstage over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The first thing we teach our children is use your words and not your hands, and that was a brutal display of unbridled anger. And there was no excuse for it," the Academy member adds. "It has tarnished him."

The moment shocked audiences on Sunday night as Will, after returning to his seat as a stunned Rock was left speechless, shouted to the comedian, "Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth!" Smith went on to win Best Actor for King Richard later in the ceremony, apologizing to the Academy (but not to Rock) and joking, "I hope the Academy invites me back."

"He's regarded with enormous respect. He has worked hard and he championed this project which is an extraordinary story and his portrayal is Oscar-worthy. But this taints everything," the insider adds. "And that's unfortunate. He should have shown greater restraint."

will smith Chris Rock and Will Smith | Credit: Robyn Beck/getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"To see that display of behavior on the global stage and in the moment, that's what he will be remembered for," the insider says.

The source admits Rock's joke about her having a hairdo reminiscent of G.I. Jane was "hurtful," given Jada's openness about shaving her head while dealing with alopecia, a hair-loss autoimmune disease. However, the insider says, "I just wish Will had taken a breath and showed self-restraint."

Will Smith Will Smith | Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

"You have two extraordinary Black performers who have each risen to the top of their respected fields, and to be reduced to this moment doesn't bode well for either of them. It could have become uglier but Chris didn't [go there]," said the source, adding that Will's "behavior crossed the line."