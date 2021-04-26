Oscar Winner Youn Yuh-jung Has No Plans to Act with Brad Pitt: 'I Don't Dream Impossible Dreams'

Youn Yuh-jung won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday night, with Brad Pitt, who also produced Minari, announcing her award

Minari's breakout star Youn Yuh-jung, a newly-minted Oscar winner, isn't gearing up to work with one of Hollywood's biggest stars just yet.

After Youn won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, the 73-year-old star was asked backstage if she'd ever make a movie with Brad Pitt.

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor, who presented Youn with her Oscar, also produced her movie Minari with his company Plan B Entertainment. The two met for the first time on Oscar night when Youn was accepting her award.

"No. That would never happen with my English and the age," Youn answered, adding. "No, I don't think so. So I don't dream impossible dreams, so no, no answer."

The actress then talked about the moment when Pitt called her name as the winner — and how shocked she was to win.

"I saw him on the stage and then he called my name," she said. "I could tell he practiced a lot, he didn't mispronounce my name. Then that moment when I got there, I just lost 'what I supposed to say,' 'should I begin' or something."

Yuh-Jung Youn at the Vanity Fair Oscars portrait studio Credit: @quillemons/Instagram

Youn became the first-ever Korean actress to take home an Oscar on Sunday night for her captivating role. The actress portrays the indomitable matriarch of Lee Isaac Chung's Minari, which follows an Asian family as they leave California for Arkansas to follow their American dream of owning a farm.

She told Deadline earlier this month that making history as the first South Korean actress to be nominated was "very stressful."