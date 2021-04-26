See Stars Celebrate Backstage After Winning Their 2021 Oscars
And the Oscar goes to... Watch these Academy Award winners walk the infamous Winner's Walk
Youn Yuh-Jung celebrated her Best Actress in a Supporting Role win with Minari producer and presenter Brad Pitt, whom she crushed on during her acceptance speech.
Tyler Perry showed off his much-deserved Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free smiled big as they posed with their Oscars for Best Live Action Short Film for Two Distant Strangers.
Michael Govier and Will McCormack posed in the press room with the award for Best Animated Short Film for If Anything Happens I Love You.
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross celebrated their win for Best Original Score for Soul.
Best Makeup and Hairstyling winners Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera looked absolutely thrilled after accepting their awards. They won for their work on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — and Neal and Wilson became the first Black women to ever win in the category.
Tiara Thomas, H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II smiled and touched their Best Original Song Oscars, which they won for "Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah.
Erik Messerschmidt posed in the press room with the award for Best Cinematography for Mank.
Daniel Kaluuya sized up his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah.
Dana Murray and Pete Docter, winners of Best Animated Feature Film for Soul, had a laugh while showing off their statuettes.
Chloé Zhao had her hands full with two statuettes — one for Best Director and one for Best Picture — for her film Nomadland.
Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell is still feeling the rush from winning Best Original Screenplay and becoming the first woman in history to do so.