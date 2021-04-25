Viola Davis Remembers Late Costar Chadwick Boseman at 2021 Oscars: 'Authenticity on Steroids'

"This person, this human being, this artist did not mistake his presence for the event," said the Best Actress nominee of her Ma Rainey's Black Bottom costar

"Calm," the Best Actress nominee, 55, said during E!'s Live from the Red Carpet pre-show of how she felt being on the red carpet ahead of Sunday's ceremony. "Now if people were here, they would know how absolutely groundbreaking calm is!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Davis, dressed in a white Alexander McQueen gown, called attending the Oscars "an exclamation point on an already fabulous experience."

viola davis Credit: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nominated for portraying late blues legend Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Davis transformed physically for the role.

"You have to honor the person," she said on Sunday. "They said she was a certain size. They said that she had multiple gold teeth. They said she looked a certain way, she had a horsehair wig. So guess what? I had gold teeth. I had a horsehair wig, and I was a certain size. And that's how I honored her."

RELATED VIDEO: Viola Davis Discusses the Legacy of Chadwick Boseman with Oprah Winfrey

Davis added that she "didn't want to change" Rainey in any way, "because then I would be apologizing and I would be watering it down."

The mother of one's late costar Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous Best Actor nomination for his role in the Netflix drama. When asked by host Giuliana Rancic about how the industry has honored him throughout awards season, Davis said "it feels right."

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom | Credit: David Lee/Netflix

"Only because I know him," she continued. "It's like I said before, he was authenticity on steroids. Sometimes people honor people who actually were not really nice, or the persona did not match the real person. This, it matches the person. I'm telling you: This person, this human being, this artist did not mistake his presence for the event. He absolutely honored the work."

"And a lot of people enter this business because they want to be famous actors. They don't want to be actors, they want to be famous actors," she added. "He entered it because he just wanted to be an artist."