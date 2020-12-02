Oscars 2021 Will Be Held 'In-Person' as Telecast Sticks to April Airdate

The 2021 Academy Awards will continue with an "in-person" award show, according to Variety.

The Oscars are turning down a virtual award ceremony for its April 25 show, the outlet reported.

A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where it has traditionally taken place and which has previously seated up to 3,400 people up to the pandemic.

In June, the Academy pushed back the date of the show by two months from its original air date of Feb. 28 to April 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The eligibility period for new films has also been moved back from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28.

This is the fourth time a delay has happened in the annual award ceremony's 92-year history. The first time occurred in 1938 due to flooding in L.A. and the next two followed after Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in 1968 and President Ronald Reagan's attempted assassination in 1981.

The decision to push back the ceremony came after several release dates for upcoming movies were delayed due to the pandemic. Among them was Daniel Craig's No Time to Die, Dune, Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.

In June, the Academy rolled out its next phase toward doubling its membership number of women and BiPOC filmmakers called Academy Aperture 2025, which will include the creation of a task force “to develop and implement new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility by July 31, 2020,” according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

The Academy will also guarantee 10 Best Picture nominees beginning with the 2021 Oscars, a difference from the current system which allows the Best Picture nominees to be anywhere from five to 10 films.

Academy members will also be able to view films released year-round through the Academy’s streaming site, the Academy Screening Room, giving films more "exposure, level the playing field, and ensure all eligible films can be seen by voting members."