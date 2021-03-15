Minari's Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-jung, and Nomadland's Chloé Zhao Make History with 2021 Oscar Nominations

The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, April 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC

Steven Yeun is writing his name in the history books, alongside his Minari costar Youn Yuh-jung and Nomadland director Chloé Zhao.

The 2021 Oscar nominations were revealed early Monday morning with married duo Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announcing all 23 categories.

Among the nominees were Yeun, nominated for Best Actor, and Yuh-jung, nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The Minari costars both made history, with Yeun, 37, becoming the first Asian-American actor nominated for Best Actor while Yuh-jung, 73, is the first South Korean actress nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Minari stars Yeun and Yeri Han as Korean-American immigrants who migrate to a farm in Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream.

Image zoom Alan S. Kim, Steven Yeun, Noel Cho, Yeri Han in Minari | Credit: David Bornfriend/A24

Also making history is Zhao, the celebrated director behind Nomadland. Zhao became the first person of Asian descent nominated for Best Director. Zhao, 38, and Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell also made history in the Best Director category, marking the first time more than one woman was nominated in the same year.

Nomadland stars Frances McDormand as Fern, a woman who lives a nomadic lifestyle while traveling through the American West after losing her husband and her happy life in a mining town that dissolves after the recession.

Image zoom Frances McDormand and Chloé Zhao on the set of Nomadland | Credit: Joshua James Richards

Zhao has been collecting honors lately, as she recently became just the second woman ever to win best director at the Golden Globe Awards. She also became the first Asian woman to accomplish the feat.