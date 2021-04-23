Watch People & Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Live Show Ahead of the Oscars
PEOPLE and EW bring the shimmer to your sofa on Hollywood's biggest night
It's time for the Oscars and PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are getting in on the action with a special red carpet show.
Join PEOPLE (the TV show) New York correspondent Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein as they celebrate the best in film ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25 starting at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.
Catch up with film's most outstanding stars with interviews from this year's Academy Awards nominees, including Amanda Seyfried, Leslie Odom Jr., Andra Day, Chloé Zhao, the cast of Sound of Metal, and more.
Oscars 2021 Director, Producers Talk Plans for 93rd Show: 'It's Not Going to Be Standard Awards Show Fare'
Watch People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night above from 5:30 ET-6:30 ET or on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or the PeopleTV app (available on your fave streaming platforms).
The 93rd Academy Awards airs live Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
