Watch People & Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Live Show Ahead of the Oscars

PEOPLE and EW bring the shimmer to your sofa on Hollywood's biggest night

It's time for the Oscars and PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are getting in on the action with a special red carpet show.

Join PEOPLE (the TV show) New York correspondent Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein as they celebrate the best in film ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25 starting at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Watch People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night above from 5:30 ET-6:30 ET or on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or the PeopleTV app (available on your fave streaming platforms).