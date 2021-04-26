Oscar nominees — and real-life couple — Chloé Zhao and Joshua James Richards walked the red carpet at the 2021 Academy Awards together to support their film Nomadland

Nomadland director Chloé Zhao celebrated the art of filmmaking alongside her longtime beau Joshua James Richards at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The Oscar-nominated couple posed together on the red carpet on Sunday ahead of the annual awards ceremony, which is being held at Los Angeles' Union Station.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The director, 39, wore a pale pink dress while Richards, 36, wore an all-black suit.

Zhao and Richards worked together on Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, and each received Oscar nominations. Richards is nominated for Best Cinematography, while Zhao has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing.

chloe zhao

Prior to Nomadland, Zhao and Richards worked together on multiple films, beginning with Zhao's 2015 independent film Songs My Brothers Taught Me, on which Richards was a cinematographer.

The two met while Zhao was researching Songs My Brothers Taught Me and Richards was still a film student at New York University two years her junior, according to Vogue. They now live together in Ojai, California.

They collaborated again on her 2017 film The Rider.

RELATED VIDEO: How Hollywood's Biggest Stars Are Getting Ready for the Oscars

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Zhao's next film, Marvel's Eternals, is another collaboration with Richards, who is a camera operator on the movie.

The movie stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry.

Nomadland is now streaming on Hulu.