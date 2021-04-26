Supernatural's Misha Collins Attends 2021 Oscars to Support Nominated Friend Darius Marder

Misha Collins was seen attending the 93rd Academy Awards — to the curiosity of several fans

Supernatural's Misha Collins may have wrapped the final season of the popular CW show, but the actor was also in attendance at the 93rd Academy Awards — to the surprise of many fans.

While the actor, 46, was not a nominee in any film, nor a part of an Oscar-nominated film, he did attend to support his longtime friend, Sound of Metal director Darius Marder, who was nominated for Best Original Screenplay. The film itself has received six nominations.

Collins began trending on Twitter for his appearance causing him to tweet several photos of himself and Marder, including a headline about his presence from his seat at the Oscars, writing, "I love that the headline of me being at the Oscars is 'confusing.' "

The actor, who played the angel Castiel in Supernatural, tweeted from Los Angeles' Union Station where the Oscars were being taped live where he shared photos of himself and Marder from the show.

"I am at the Oscars tonight with my BFF since I was 12," Collins tweeted.

In a second tweet, Collins wrote, "My bff since I was 12 years old is nominated Oscars in 6 categories tonight and I couldn't be more proud (or jealous). So happy for him and for this incredible, inclusive film about the deaf community and addiction and the human condition. So full of love and pride tonight…"

The film won two Oscars in Best Sound and Best Film Editing. Collins, Marder and the film's other collaborators posed after the movie's first win of the night, which the actor shared on social media.

"The first of #SoundOfMetal's #oscars! (They won't let me touch it until I wash my hands, but I was allowed to point at it.)" he tweeted.

In March, Collins supported Marder, tweeting, "I'm proud of my dear friend from 7th grade, @dariusmarder, this morning. The film that he wrote and directed, Sound of Metal, just got nominated in six categories for the Oscars. Send him a little love."

The actor also retweeted Marder's shoutout to the cast and crew of Sound of Metal.

"Sending so much love to my entire #SoundOfMetal team," Marder tweeted earlier on Sunday. "Our journey together has been an absolute blessing. You are all in my heart today, the Deaf community of Brooklyn and Boston, the cast and crew from all over the world. I am so grateful for each one of you. #Oscars2021."

Sound of Metal follows Riz Ahmed as a heavy metal drummer who begins to lose his hearing.