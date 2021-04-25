If Youn Yuh-jung wins the coveted Oscar, she will make history as the first South Korean actress to win for Best Supporting Actress

Minari's Youn Yuh-jung Says Her First Oscars Experience Is 'Exciting and Very Strange'

Youn Yuh-jung is living a dream.

The Minari actress made her first appearance on the Academy Awards red carpet Sunday night, saying the experience is both exciting and "strange."

"Everyone all over the world knows about the Oscars," she said on the E! pre-show. "It's a very famous awards ceremony. As a Korean, as an Asian woman — I think in Korea I'm the first nominee for the Oscars so it's a very historic moment for us. It's very exciting and very strange to me, actually."

Youn, 73, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the family's strong-willed matriarch in the drama about immigrants who migrate to a farm in Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream.

Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri | Credit: Chris Pizzelo/Getty

While filming, Youn said she formed a tight bond with the entire cast, which includes Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim, Noel Cho.

"We made a family together," she said. "That's what's so special about this movie, we became a real family."

Youn Yuh-jung Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

And as she mentioned, if she wins the coveted Oscar, she will make history as the first South Korean actress to win for Best Supporting Actress. Youn took home the Screen Actors Guild award last month for the role.

steven yeun in Minari Credit: Josh Ethan Johnson

"It's stressful. I feel like I'm competing for my country. It's like the Olympics," she previously told PEOPLE of the potential honor. "I don't believe in competition, especially comparing acting to one to another. So being nominated to me, means I already got the award."