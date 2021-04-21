Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Reimagine Wizard of Oz, Braveheart and More Iconic Films Ahead of Live's After Oscar Show
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are flexing their acting chops ahead of their annual Live's After Oscar Show.
In a PEOPLE exclusive look, the two co-hosts spoof several classic Hollywood films including Mommie Dearest, Braveheart, Forrest Gump, Casablanca and The Wizard of Oz.
Reimagining an iconic scene from Mommie Dearest, Ripa plays screen legend Joan Crawford (originally portrayed by Faye Dunaway in the film).
"I work and work until I'm half dead and I hear people say, 'She's getting old,'" Ripa says in full makeup and costume. "And what do I get? An After Oscars show."
In his rendition of Braveheart, Seacrest plays Mel Gibson's William Wallace as he rallies his army.
"Would you be willing to trade all of this for one chance to tell the Oscars that they may take our lives—and our dignity—but they may never take our after Oscars show," Seacrest says to a round of cheers.
Ripa's new adopted rescue dog, a Maltese/Shih Tzu mix named Lena, also makes a cameo during a clip of the star as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.
Seacrest also takes on Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump as he's sitting on a bench.
"Like Kelly always said, the show is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get," he says.
This year, the 2021 Oscars will look a bit different, with a smaller audience of about 170 people.
The ceremony will be shot like a movie with those in attendance wearing face masks at all times unless they appear on camera, according to a report by Variety on Monday.
A third of the Oscars production budget has been allotted to COVID-19 safety protocols, according to The New York Times.
The show's theme is "Stories Matter," and the producers asked those invited to take part in interviews where they'll share their own personal stories to connect each of them at the ceremony this Sunday.
The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, April 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Ripa and Seacrest's 2021 edition of Live's After Oscar Show airs Monday morning on April 26. You can see the full version of the spoof on Monday's show.
