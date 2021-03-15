The 2021 Oscars will air Sunday April 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Where to Stream This Year's Oscar-Nominated Movies — from Ma Rainey to Minari to Promising Young Woman

With this year's Oscar nominations finally revealed, the race for the Best Picture of 2021 is on.

From the acclaimed drama Nomadland to Chadwick Boseman's final film appearance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom to the family generational drama Minari, moviegoers will have the option of watching the year's nominated films from the comfort of their own homes.

Netflix dominated the Oscar nominations this year, collecting a total of 35 nods over 12 movies released in 2020, with 10 nominations going to David Fincher's Mank. The number of nominations for the streamer beats its previous record of 24 that it set last year when The Irishman and Marriage Story led the charge.

Amazon Studios also scored big with 12 nominations overall. Its main contenders are Sound of Metal, starring Best Actor nominee Riz Ahmed, Regina King's directorial debut One Night in Miami, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which netted multiple nods.

Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, considered by many to be the Best Picture front-runner, premiered on Disney-owned Hulu at the same time it opened in theaters. The film was distributed by Walt Disney Co.'s Searchlight Pictures (formerly Fox Searchlight).

Here's how to watch the films nominated for 2021 Oscars.

Netflix

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Pieces of a Woman

Mank

Da 5 Bloods

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Hillbilly Elegy

The Life Ahead

The Midnight Sky

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

The White Tiger

Hulu

Nomadland

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Amazon Prime Video (with subscription)

Sound of Metal

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

One Night in Miami...

HBO Max

Emma.

Apple TV+

Greyhound

Wolfwalkers

Disney+

Mulan

Onward

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Video on Demand (VOD or rental)

Promising Young Woman

The Father — available On Demand on Friday, March 26

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Another Round

Love and Monsters

News of the World

Tenet