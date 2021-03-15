Where to Stream This Year's Oscar-Nominated Movies — from Ma Rainey to Minari to Promising Young Woman

The 2021 Oscars will air Sunday April 25 at 8 p.m. ET

By Alexia Fernández
March 15, 2021 03:41 PM
Advertisement

With this year's Oscar nominations finally revealed, the race for the Best Picture of 2021 is on.

From the acclaimed drama Nomadland to Chadwick Boseman's final film appearance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom to the family generational drama Minari, moviegoers will have the option of watching the year's nominated films from the comfort of their own homes.

Netflix dominated the Oscar nominations this year, collecting a total of 35 nods over 12 movies released in 2020, with 10 nominations going to David Fincher's Mank. The number of nominations for the streamer beats its previous record of 24 that it set last year when The Irishman and Marriage Story led the charge. 

Amazon Studios also scored big with 12 nominations overall. Its main contenders are Sound of Metal, starring Best Actor nominee Riz Ahmed, Regina King's directorial debut One Night in Miami, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which netted multiple nods.

Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, considered by many to be the Best Picture front-runner, premiered on Disney-owned Hulu at the same time it opened in theaters. The film was distributed by Walt Disney Co.'s Searchlight Pictures (formerly Fox Searchlight).

Here's how to watch the films nominated for 2021 Oscars.

RELATED: Oscars 2021: Riz Ahmed, Daniel Kaluuya, Chloé Zhao and More Celebrate Their Nominations

Netflix
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Pieces of a Woman
Mank
Da 5 Bloods
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Hillbilly Elegy
The Life Ahead
The Midnight Sky
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
The White Tiger

Hulu
Nomadland
The United States vs. Billie Holiday

RELATED: The 2021 Oscar Nominations: Chadwick Boseman, Andra Day and Carey Mulligan Lead Nominees

Amazon Prime Video (with subscription)
Sound of Metal
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
One Night in Miami...

HBO Max
Emma.

Apple TV+
Greyhound
Wolfwalkers

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Disney+
Mulan
Onward
The One and Only Ivan
Soul

RELATED: Viola Davis Breaks Her Own Oscars Record for Most-Nominated Black Actress

Video on Demand (VOD or rental)
Promising Young Woman
The Father — available On Demand on Friday, March 26
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Another Round
Love and Monsters
News of the World
Tenet

The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, April 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com