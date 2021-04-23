Oscars 2021: How to Host an Award-Worthy Viewing Party

From getting glammed up to snacking on themed treats, we’ve rounded up the top tips for throwing an intimate at-home Oscars viewing party

This year's 93rd annual Academy Awards will be far more intimate than ever before, and chances are your viewing party will be too. The audience — and your own gathering, whether virtual or in-person — may be scaled down, but the glamour and excitement surrounding Hollywood's biggest night doesn't need to change.

From rolling out your own red carpet to hosting a virtual Oscars pool, we've rounded up some inspiration for how to get creative and safely throw your own award-winning soirée.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rock Your Own Red Carpet

red carpet Credit: Getty

Feel free to take this one literally. Lay out a festive floor covering for you and your pod to pose atop. Whether you opt to go full-on glam or arrive in costume as a character from one of the nominated films is up to you! But a dress code should be enforced.

You could take a cue from the awards themselves, which are "aiming for a fusion of inspirational and aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not," the producers said in a previous statement.

Recreate Your Own Glambot

We all know that the highlight of the red carpet — besides any potentially dishy interviews — is the unexpected joy of the Glambot. The slow-motion camera pans across celebrities as they toss their hair back, swish their dresses or strike a silly pose. Do as the celebs do and enlist your Instagram husband to capture some fun videos for you!

Throw A Pre-Show Happy Hour

champagne Credit: Getty

For any celebration, a signature drink is a great place to start. Champagne or martinis lend an air of old-Hollywood glamour, but having a craft cocktail (and perhaps also a mocktail version) is an easy way to unify the party, especially if it's over Zoom. Stream the red carpet into your Zoom so that you and your crew can discuss the best looks and nominate your own Best Dressed!

Go All-Out With Themed Snacks

Sure, you could keep it classic with buttered popcorn, director's cut cookies and other movie-themed bites. Or you could take it a step further and pay homage to the nominated films and actors themselves, taking inspiration from the movies when it comes to snacks and drinks (i.e. perhaps a Mountain Dew mocktail, in honor of Minari, or a coffee liqueur cocktail — hold the spit — as a hat-tip to that one scene in Promising Young Woman).

balloons at party Credit: Getty

Host a Virtual Pool

Up the ante a bit with a virtual pool, where everyone can bet on who'll take home the award for each category. Have everyone Venmo you a small amount (just for fun!) and distribute the total among the top three winners at the end of the night. To keep things even more interactive, consider updating a live leaderboard throughout the show and sending around periodically via the group Zoom chat.

Play Oscars Bingo

Whether you make your own or opt for one of the pre-made sheets floating around on Etsy, having everyone partake in Bingo throughout the show — with squares for things like Zoom feed cutouts, or someone thanking frontline workers or the Academy — helps to keep everyone engaged, even if the show seems slow at any point. If it seems really slow, it doesn't hurt to turn Bingo into a drinking game either.

Share Your Stories

oscar awards Credit: Getty

In keeping with the night's theme of "Stories Matter," which will see those invited to the awards doing personal interviews in order to foster a feeling of connection with each other and the audience, have your friends share a memory of their all-time-favorite Oscars, or a story about why they love to watch.

Don't Forget the Swag Bag

No Oscars is complete without a gift bag, and neither is your viewing party! While you may not be splurging for an all-inclusive stay at a Swedish lighthouse or a plastic surgery consultation (yes, those really are part of this year's bag, according to HelloGiggles.com), a simple and affordable way to recreate the tradition is to gift your guests a mini bottle of Champagne and a polaroid photo of your pod all glammed up for the big night!

Share a Cheat Sheet For Where to Stream

Oscars streaming

Look, we've made it easy for you! Just in case there are any slackers in your group who haven't made it through all the nominated movies yet, we've rounded up where to watch them all so that you can gently, er, nudge your pals.