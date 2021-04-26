H.E.R. took home the Best Original Song Oscar on Sunday night, alongside Tiara Thomas and Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

H.E.R. Says There's 'Absolutely Going to Be an EGOT in My Future' After Winning Best Song at the Oscars

Tiara Thomas, H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, winners of Best Original Song at the 2021 Oscars

H.E.R. is moving full speed ahead into her professional future.

H.E.R. (real name: Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) went on to say she's "also super passionate about acting as well, so you may see me up here as an actress also, and then I love musicals. Me and Brandy have been talking a lot and she's inspired me, since she did a musical."

For now, though, "I cannot believe that we're here. I'm so thankful to be standing next to these two," H.E.R. said of Thomas and, 31, Emile, 36. "I'm still speechless. I feel like the Oscars are happening tomorrow and I'm dreaming right now. I'm still pinching myself."

H.E.R.'s four Grammy Awards include 2021's song of the year for "I Can't Breathe" and best R&B song for "Better Than I Imagined." She also won in 2019 for best R&B performance and best R&B album. The "Slide" singer has been nominated for a total of 13 Grammys.

"I did not expect to win this award. I am so, so, so grateful, not only to win but to be a part of such an important story," H.E.R. said in her acceptance speech.

"Musicians, filmmakers, I believe we have an opportunity and a responsibility, to tell the truth, and to write history the way that it was, and how it connects us to today, and what we see going on in the world today. I have no words, I'm so, so thankful," she continued.

Ending her speech on an inspirational note, H.E.R. added, "Knowledge is power, music is power, and as long as I'm standing, I'm always gonna fight for us. I'm always gonna fight for my people and fight for what's right, and I think that's what music does, and that's what storytelling does."

The newly minted Oscar winner also recently spoke with with host Janine Rubenstein on PEOPLE's new weekly podcast, calling the accolades she has received "just icing on the cake."

"It's really the process that I'm in love with," H.E.R. explained. "It's the leading up to the awards shows. It's being in the studio and creating this music and then hearing the reaction from the people during shows, and creating the arrangements for these live shows. Those are the moments that count for me."