Leslie Odom Jr. & Ariana DeBose Have a Hamilton Reunion at the Oscars as Lin-Manuel Sends Text

Hamilton fans were surely satisfied after a mini reunion happened on Sunday night!

Ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony, Leslie Odom Jr. caught up with his former Hamilton costar Ariana DeBose on the red carpet of ABC's Oscars pre-show.

Prior to asking Odom Jr., 39, about his two nominations for One Night in Miami, DeBose couldn't help but gush about the pride she felt for her friend.

"Wow, I am so stinkin' proud of you," DeBose, 30, said. "I can't stand it."

"I'm so proud of you, too. What you have built and continued to build, you're just getting started," Odom Jr. responded, before revealing that he had also received support from another one of their Hamilton costars.

"Lin[-Manuel Miranda] texted me too," he shared. "He just wished me good luck!"

"We love to see it," DeBose said. "Kings supporting kings."

Odom Jr., DeBose and Miranda, 41, all starred in Hamilton on Broadway from its opening debut in August 2015 until July 2016.

Miranda played the titular character of Alexander Hamilton, while Odom Jr. played Aaron Burr and DeBose was The Bullet.

The full Broadway cast previously reunited for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert, hosted by Global Citizen in June 2020, where they teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and iconic band The Roots, led by drummer and musician Questlove.

Odom Jr. is nominated twice tonight for his contributions to One Night in Miami. He got a nod in the Best Supporting Actor category — which was won by Daniel Kaluuya — as well as for Best Original Song for "Speak Now," the rousing song he performs in the movie.

While speaking to DeBose, Odom Jr. admitted that it was intimidating playing Sam Cooke but director Regina King gave him the confidence he needed.

"Regina King saw something in me that I didn't see in myself," he said. "She believed in me and I believed in Regina King. I'm so glad that I took a chance on a young director."