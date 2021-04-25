Glenn Close Reveals Her 'Fantasy' Plan for Oscars Statue Should She Win After 8 Nominations

"It might be cool to never get one," Glenn Close, who is nominated for her role in Hillbilly Elegy at the 2021 Oscars, previously said of winning the golden statue

Glenn Close knows that winning an Academy Award is a giant honor — so much so that she would want to share it with her community.

On the 2021 Oscars red carpet Sunday, the star was asked by E!'s Giuliana Rancic whether she has thought about where she'd put her award if she takes home the Actress in a Supporting Role honor for Hillbilly Elegy, which marks her eighth Oscar nomination. It would also be her first win.

"I actually haven't, but I have this fantasy — and I think I [would] actually do it — that I might take it to the local library for people to look at; I might take it to the coffee shop I go to a lot," said Close, 74.

"So that people can actually see what it's like. [To] kind of bring this world into everyday life. That's what I will do," she continued.

Close stars alongside Amy Adams in the Ron Howard-directed Netflix film, which adapts J.D. Vance's memoir that documents his harrowing story of growing up in a poor Rust Belt town. Adams, 46, plays his volatile, deeply troubled mother Bev, while Close plays Bev's no-nonsense mother, Mamaw.

Close recently recalled to PEOPLE surprising crew members on set with her transformation into the real-life matriarch (even donning a prosthetic nose!).

"The first time we were all in full drag was for our hair and makeup tests. I decided with my team that we'd go in and I'd have a cigarette hanging out of my mouth," she said. "It was fun. People didn't know it was me. They thought some slightly disturbing person had gotten on the sound stage."

The actress also revealed that she had no qualms with downplaying her looks for the role.

"I've always chosen to live in places where I wouldn't feel the pressure of having to look a certain way because I just don't like spending that much time on it," she said. "West Village in New York and now in Montana, you wear blue jeans. Literally, I look at myself and say, 'You've got to change that shirt. You've been wearing that shirt for five days. But it's a really nice flannel shirt that I got from Murdoch's. Okay, wash it.' "

Hillbilly Elegy Glenn Close and Amy Adams in Hillbilly Elegy

Close was recently asked about landing the elusive golden statue during an interview with Pete Davidson for Variety's Actors on Actors.

"What can we do to get you an Oscar?" Davidson, 27, asked Close. "We have to get the internet to help because you deserve seven!"

In response, the actress mused, "Is it better to be wheeled out in a wheelchair and get the lifetime achievement award? You don't have to make a speech."

"It's beyond me," Close continued. "I don't know what to say about that. I just have to keep doing what's good. You're fulfilled by your work, and that's the process to me. It's what feeds my soul, but it really is nice when other people like it."

She added, "It might be cool to never get one. I wouldn't mind being wheeled out when I'm old and drooling, and I have a gray wig to cover my bald head."