Glenn Close has received eight Academy Award acting nominations throughout her career, including in 2021

Glenn Close Ties Peter O’Toole as Actor with Most Oscar Nominations and No Wins After 8 Nods

Glenn Close was in the running to win her first Academy Award on Sunday for Actress in a Supporting in Hillbilly Elegy — but she left empty-handed.

Close, 74, has been recognized for her talent often by the Academy. She's been up for eight acting Oscars throughout her career for roles in films also including Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs and The Wife, as well as The World According to Garp, The Big Chill and The Natural.

She is now tied with the late actor Peter O'Toole, who also had eight nominations and zero wins throughout his career. (O'Toole died in 2013.)

Close has been a good sport about not taking home the honors, saying in a Nov. 2020 interview for ABC News' Popcorn with Peter Travers, "I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets. And then, I've never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know? "

The actress (who's won three Tony Awards and three Emmy Awards) also told Travers, "I'm very proud of the times that my peers have felt that my performance was worthy of attention."

Earlier in the night on Sunday, Close was asked by E!'s Giuliana Rancic whether she has thought about where she'd put her award if she nabbed the Actress in a Supporting Role honor for Hillbilly Elegy.

"I actually haven't, but I have this fantasy — and I think I [would] actually do it — that I might take it to the local library for people to look at; I might take it to the coffee shop I go to a lot," said Close.

"So that people can actually see what it's like. [To] kind of bring this world into everyday life. That's what I will do," she continued.

Throughout his life, O'Toole was nominated in the Best Actor category for his parts in Lawrence of Arabia, Becket, The Lion in Winter, Goodbye, Mr. Chips, The Ruling Class, The Stunt Man, My Favorite Year, and Venus.

Eventually, in 2003 he was presented with an Honorary Oscar.

Presented his statuette by Meryl Streep, O'Toole told the audience at the time, "Always a bridesmaid, never a bride, my foot. I have my very own Oscar with me now to be with me until death us do part."