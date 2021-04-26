Diane Warren has been nominated 12 times in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards

Diane Warren, Most Oscar-Nominated Woman Without a Win, Loses Out Again on Best Original Song

Diane Warren will have to try again next year.

The iconic songwriter, 64, lost out on winning Best Original Song at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday for her song with Laura Pausini, "lo Sì (Seen)," which was featured in the Italian film, La Vita Davanti a Se, or The Life Ahead. (H.E.R. won for "Fight For You," featured in Judas and the Black Messiah.)

Overall, Warren has been nominated 12 times in the Best Original Song category, but has yet to take home an award, making her the most Oscar-nominated woman without a win.

For Best Original Song, Warren was nominated in 1988 for "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," 1997 for "Because You Loved Me," 1998 for "How Do I Live," 1999 for "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," 2000 for "Music of My Heart," 2002 for "There You'll Be," 2015 for "Grateful," 2016 for "Til It Happens to You," 2018 for "Stand Up for Something," 2019 for "I'll Fight" and last year for "I'm Standing with You."

Warren and Pausini performed their song during the pre-show prior to the annual awards ceremony. Warren took the stage sitting at a bright red grand piano, while Pausini sang before her, switching between English and her native Italian.

Ahead of their performance, Warren told the red carpet hosts she was "ready to win," and explained the story behind the song's lyrics.

"I read the script and the word 'seen' came to mind because these are characters that aren't seen — they're invisible to the world and almost invisible to each other," she said. "And also we're living in a time now where everybody feels not seen and invisible."

"This song is like a hug," Pausini added. "We want to hug people through the song."