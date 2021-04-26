From Riz and Fatima to Carey and Marcus: Here Are the Cutest Couples on the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

There's no place for date night quite like the Academy Awards! 

By Andrea Wurzburger
April 25, 2021 08:27 PM

1 of 13

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza

Credit: Chris Pizzelo/Pool/Getty

And the Oscar for Cutest Couple on the Red Carpet goes to ... nominee Riz Ahmed and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza. As the pair walked the carpet for the first time as newlyweds, Ahmed made sure that his lady love looked picture-perfect, fixing her hair for the cameras

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Getty

The Promising Young Woman star and Best Actress nominee glowed on the red carpet in a gold gown, bringing her husband, Marcus Mumford (yes, of Mumford & Sons!) as her dapper date. 

3 of 13

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

Credit: Chris Pizzelo/Pool/Getty

Best Actress nominee Viola Davis was a vision in white alongside her husband Julius Tennon, who coordinated in a white tuxedo. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Getty

Mom and Dad's night out! Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife, Nicolette Robinson, hit the red carpet just a few weeks after welcoming their second child together. The double nominee wore a gold suit, while his wife opted for a gorgeous black gown. 

Advertisement

5 of 13

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Getty

The Minari star, who was nominated for Best Actor, walked the red carpet with his wife, Joana Pak, both in class black looks. 

6 of 13

Chloé Zhao and Joshua James Richards

Credit: ABC/Getty

Zhao walked the red carpet with her partner, Joshua James Richards. Zhao is nominated for Best Director and Richards for Best Cinematography for the film Nomadland. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Paul Raci and Liz Hanley Raci

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Getty

The Sound of Metal actor and nominee for Best Supporting Actor was accompanied by his wife, who looked gorgeous in a deep teal gown. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Lee Isaac Chung and Valerie Chung

Lee Isaac Chung, who was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Minari, smiled and held hands with his wife, Valerie Chung, on the red carpet. 

Advertisement

9 of 13

Thomas Vinterberg and Helene Reingaard Neumann

Credit: Chris Pizzelo/Pool/Shutterstock

Thomas Vinterberg, whose film Another Round took home the award for Best International Feature Film, looked lovingly at his wife Helene Reingaard Neumann on the red carpet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Mariqueen Maandig and Trent Reznor

Credit: ABC/Getty

Reznor, who took home an Oscar for Best Original Score for his work on Soul, walked the red carpet with his wife, Mariqueen Maandig. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

Credit: Rick Rycroft/AP

Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay nominee Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher got red carpet ready across the world in Sydney, Australia, as the show featured moments from several locations around the globe. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin

Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP

New couple Paulina Porizkova and Oscar-nominated director Aaron Sorkin were beaming as they made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Oscars. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Claudia Sarne and Atticus Ross

Credit: ABC/Getty

Composers Claudia Sarne and Atticus Ross got cozy on the red carpet of the 2021 Academy Awards. Ross was nominated this year for Best Original Score for both Soul and Mank. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger