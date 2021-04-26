From Riz and Fatima to Carey and Marcus: Here Are the Cutest Couples on the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet
There's no place for date night quite like the Academy Awards!
Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza
And the Oscar for Cutest Couple on the Red Carpet goes to ... nominee Riz Ahmed and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza. As the pair walked the carpet for the first time as newlyweds, Ahmed made sure that his lady love looked picture-perfect, fixing her hair for the cameras.
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford
The Promising Young Woman star and Best Actress nominee glowed on the red carpet in a gold gown, bringing her husband, Marcus Mumford (yes, of Mumford & Sons!) as her dapper date.
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Best Actress nominee Viola Davis was a vision in white alongside her husband Julius Tennon, who coordinated in a white tuxedo.
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson
Mom and Dad's night out! Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife, Nicolette Robinson, hit the red carpet just a few weeks after welcoming their second child together. The double nominee wore a gold suit, while his wife opted for a gorgeous black gown.
Steven Yeun and Joana Pak
The Minari star, who was nominated for Best Actor, walked the red carpet with his wife, Joana Pak, both in class black looks.
Chloé Zhao and Joshua James Richards
Zhao walked the red carpet with her partner, Joshua James Richards. Zhao is nominated for Best Director and Richards for Best Cinematography for the film Nomadland.
Paul Raci and Liz Hanley Raci
The Sound of Metal actor and nominee for Best Supporting Actor was accompanied by his wife, who looked gorgeous in a deep teal gown.
Lee Isaac Chung and Valerie Chung
Lee Isaac Chung, who was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Minari, smiled and held hands with his wife, Valerie Chung, on the red carpet.
Thomas Vinterberg and Helene Reingaard Neumann
Thomas Vinterberg, whose film Another Round took home the award for Best International Feature Film, looked lovingly at his wife Helene Reingaard Neumann on the red carpet.
Mariqueen Maandig and Trent Reznor
Reznor, who took home an Oscar for Best Original Score for his work on Soul, walked the red carpet with his wife, Mariqueen Maandig.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay nominee Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher got red carpet ready across the world in Sydney, Australia, as the show featured moments from several locations around the globe.
Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin
New couple Paulina Porizkova and Oscar-nominated director Aaron Sorkin were beaming as they made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Oscars.
Claudia Sarne and Atticus Ross
Composers Claudia Sarne and Atticus Ross got cozy on the red carpet of the 2021 Academy Awards. Ross was nominated this year for Best Original Score for both Soul and Mank.